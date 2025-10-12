How To Make Protein-Boosted Coffee At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To add more protein to your diet without consuming premade shakes like Costco's high-protein coffee drink, there are a few easy ways you can give your morning cup of Joe a veritable boost all on your own. While you can increase the protein count of your daily coffee with a variety of ingredients including beef gelatin, protein powder, and collagen, for the most reliable no-fuss recipe, use your favorite protein powder.

While you can make both hot and iced protein-infused coffee recipes, iced variations seem to be the most simple and don't necessarily require the use of extra kitchen tools. All you need to do is add your preferred amount of brewed coffee along with any milk or cream of choice, sweetener, and a scoop of protein powder to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake everything together.

Alternatively, hot protein coffee takes a little more finesse. After all, to effectively add protein powder to coffee, you need to make sure the powder completely dissolves before drinking. While shaking hot coffee could lead to potential mishaps, you can carefully dissolve your protein powder in a small amount of hot water before adding in your hot coffee. This can easily be done with a spoon or another small kitchen tool like the GEPOR's mini whisks. Whether you enjoy your morning coffee hot or iced, incorporating protein powder is fairly straightforward. Nevertheless, there are many tasty ways to make this nutritious drink all the more enjoyable.