Give Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls A Mouthwatering Casserole Makeover
Breakfast casserole might just be the easiest, tastiest way to fuel your body first thing in the morning. By now, most of us are familiar with breakfast quiche, which you can make with everything bagels or tater tots and bacon. However, in recent years a sweet version of this morning treat has gained popularity, especially because it can be made either in the oven or the slow cooker for added convenience. Though most of these recipes focus on slow cooker French toast casserole, there's growing interest in a version made with canned cinnamon rolls.
Not only does using canned cinnamon rolls in a casserole create a warm, spicy, comforting breakfast treat that's basically dessert, it takes just minutes to put together. Instead of making cinnamon rolls from scratch, simply pop open a canister of your favorite brand and mix them with a simple custard mixture of milk and eggs in a casserole dish or slow cooker insert. This is also the perfect time to add seasonings — cinnamon is a must, but vanilla extract enhances pretty much any sweet treat, and a drizzle of maple syrup adds autumnal flair.
If you're out of eggs or have an allergy, you can also make an eggless version of this dish by dousing everything in heavy cream. Not only is this a great way to make canned cinnamon rolls taste homemade, the cream adds plenty of fat and moisture without the need for eggs. However, this version may be slightly less like a casserole than a recipe that includes eggs.
Elevating cinnamon roll casserole with ease
While there's nothing wrong with simplicity, this dish is very easy to elevate with a wide variety of flavors and additional ingredients. For instance, you can put together an easy streusel with rolled oats, butter, maple syrup, and pecans or walnuts to sprinkle over the top of your cinnamon roll casserole. This adds an extra punch of flavor, a variety of crunchy and lush textures, and some beneficial nutrients from the oats and nuts. You might also sneak some additional spices into the mix, like nutmeg, cloves, allspice and ginger, for a pumpkin spice twist perfect for fall.
If you're keen on making this casserole year-round, fruit just may be the key ingredient to help you create endless, seasonal versions of it. Chopped apples, pears, cherries, or plums are perfect to mix and match throughout autumn and winter. During spring and summer, feel free to experiment with various types of berries, mangoes, bananas, and even pineapple. A tropical version might even be delicious with rich canned coconut milk in place of cow's milk or heavy cream.
You can also substitute fresh fruit for the canned pie filling of your choice. Since these pie fillings are already chock-full of sugar, you might want to reduce or nix the sweeteners in your custard mix to prevent everything from becoming overly sugary. As an alternative, you can also warm the fruit or pie filling with the included icing packet to create a fruity sauce to spoon over the casserole fresh from the oven.