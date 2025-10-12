Give Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls A Mouthwatering Casserole Makeover

Breakfast casserole might just be the easiest, tastiest way to fuel your body first thing in the morning. By now, most of us are familiar with breakfast quiche, which you can make with everything bagels or tater tots and bacon. However, in recent years a sweet version of this morning treat has gained popularity, especially because it can be made either in the oven or the slow cooker for added convenience. Though most of these recipes focus on slow cooker French toast casserole, there's growing interest in a version made with canned cinnamon rolls.

Not only does using canned cinnamon rolls in a casserole create a warm, spicy, comforting breakfast treat that's basically dessert, it takes just minutes to put together. Instead of making cinnamon rolls from scratch, simply pop open a canister of your favorite brand and mix them with a simple custard mixture of milk and eggs in a casserole dish or slow cooker insert. This is also the perfect time to add seasonings — cinnamon is a must, but vanilla extract enhances pretty much any sweet treat, and a drizzle of maple syrup adds autumnal flair.

If you're out of eggs or have an allergy, you can also make an eggless version of this dish by dousing everything in heavy cream. Not only is this a great way to make canned cinnamon rolls taste homemade, the cream adds plenty of fat and moisture without the need for eggs. However, this version may be slightly less like a casserole than a recipe that includes eggs.