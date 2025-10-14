Turn Totino's Frozen Pizza Rolls Into A Restaurant-Worthy Appetizer In 3 Simple Steps
Frozen appetizers are a lifesaver when it comes to anything from easy party planning to a makeshift weeknight dinner. And while the main preparation is done for us, there are often easy ways to take them up a notch. If you have some Totino's pizza rolls sitting in the back of the freezer, first, you better hope they're the combination variety because that's the best one. But second, it only takes three steps to turn them into an appetizer your guests will love even more: Fry them, coat them in your favorite seasonings, and pair them with a classic dipping sauce.
The doughy exterior of Totino's pizza rolls lends itself to a variety of flavor enhancements, but the first step is to deep fry them. Choose a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as avocado or canola oil, and carefully fry the pizza rolls to get that crispy, golden exterior. Follow the package instructions and be sure to cook the rolls thoroughly. Once they're crispy, the fun starts: Choosing your favorite seasonings and sauces.
How to take pizza rolls up a notch
For an easy way to add flavor, toss fried Totino's pizza rolls in a flavorful combination of garlic, butter, and grated Parmesan. The filling already has enough salt, but feel free to add other seasonings into the garlic butter, such as oregano or crushed red pepper. To serve the rolls, top them with a little extra Parmesan and some chopped fresh parsley for garnish, if you have it.
You can also go the spicy route and add some Calabrian chili oil into the garlic butter. Calabrian chilies are hot, so you only need a small amount. They're expensive, too, but Bobby Flay swears by these peppers, and one jar goes a long way. These are perfect for anyone who likes a little heat. You can also omit the garlic butter entirely, and just toss the pizza rolls in a blend of Calabrian chili oil and honey as another option.
Finally, serve the rolls with your favorite dipping sauce. Maybe it's a classic marinara, or a spicy arrabbiata. If you want to balance the spice with something rich, try dipping the rolls in ranch dressing.