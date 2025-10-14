Turn Totino's Frozen Pizza Rolls Into A Restaurant-Worthy Appetizer In 3 Simple Steps

Frozen appetizers are a lifesaver when it comes to anything from easy party planning to a makeshift weeknight dinner. And while the main preparation is done for us, there are often easy ways to take them up a notch. If you have some Totino's pizza rolls sitting in the back of the freezer, first, you better hope they're the combination variety because that's the best one. But second, it only takes three steps to turn them into an appetizer your guests will love even more: Fry them, coat them in your favorite seasonings, and pair them with a classic dipping sauce.

The doughy exterior of Totino's pizza rolls lends itself to a variety of flavor enhancements, but the first step is to deep fry them. Choose a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as avocado or canola oil, and carefully fry the pizza rolls to get that crispy, golden exterior. Follow the package instructions and be sure to cook the rolls thoroughly. Once they're crispy, the fun starts: Choosing your favorite seasonings and sauces.