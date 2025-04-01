We Tried Every Flavor Of Totino's Pizza Roll, And This One Blew All The Others Out Of The Water

Totino's Pizza Rolls, the frozen, bite-sized pizza pockets that transform into a perfect, piping-hot snack in mere minutes, taste so good, we're happy to burn our mouths to eat them more quickly. While you're probably familiar with your childhood favorites like Cheese and Pepperoni, Totino's actually produces 12 varieties, from Buffalo-Style Chicken to Pepperoni and Bacon. But of all the classic flavors, and a few seriously radical product collaborations (we're looking at you, Hellfire Club Spicy Pepperoni), we can now definitively tell you which flavor of Pizza Roll is most worth the burn.

In our ranking of all 12 Totino's Pizza Roll varieties, the winner was neither a new favorite like Orange Chicken nor an old-standby like Cheese. Instead, a classic combination won (literally). Totino's Combination Pizza Rolls represent the best that a crispy brown crust and a packet of melted cheese can offer, with pepperoni and sausage inside to boot. While it was a close-run race among Combination, Supreme, and Triple Cheese, we learned a valuable lesson — there's no such thing as a truly bad pizza roll. But in a world where all pizza rolls are pretty good and several flavors are rather difficult to distinguish from one another, Combination comes out on top.