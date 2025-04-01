We Tried Every Flavor Of Totino's Pizza Roll, And This One Blew All The Others Out Of The Water
Totino's Pizza Rolls, the frozen, bite-sized pizza pockets that transform into a perfect, piping-hot snack in mere minutes, taste so good, we're happy to burn our mouths to eat them more quickly. While you're probably familiar with your childhood favorites like Cheese and Pepperoni, Totino's actually produces 12 varieties, from Buffalo-Style Chicken to Pepperoni and Bacon. But of all the classic flavors, and a few seriously radical product collaborations (we're looking at you, Hellfire Club Spicy Pepperoni), we can now definitively tell you which flavor of Pizza Roll is most worth the burn.
In our ranking of all 12 Totino's Pizza Roll varieties, the winner was neither a new favorite like Orange Chicken nor an old-standby like Cheese. Instead, a classic combination won (literally). Totino's Combination Pizza Rolls represent the best that a crispy brown crust and a packet of melted cheese can offer, with pepperoni and sausage inside to boot. While it was a close-run race among Combination, Supreme, and Triple Cheese, we learned a valuable lesson — there's no such thing as a truly bad pizza roll. But in a world where all pizza rolls are pretty good and several flavors are rather difficult to distinguish from one another, Combination comes out on top.
Why Combination Totino's Pizza Rolls are a winning combination
To judge the best version of an already A-tier snack, we looked at several factors. First, the flavor. Combination Pizza Rolls don't exactly taste like a classic combination pizza, like Costco's discontinued Combo Pizza with mushrooms, olives, and peppers (if you're looking for green pepper taste, you'll find it in the Supreme Pizza Rolls). Still, the soft yet crisp crust, gooey mozzarella cheese, salty pepperoni, and slightly spicy sausage commendably attempt to mimic the flavors of a combo pie. Second, the texture. Crust, cheese, and two kinds of meat make for a more interesting textural bite each time, whereas the just-cheese rolls can taste a little samey. Last but not least, while it doesn't impact the taste, we love when a product looks just like the "zoomed in to show details" packaging. Combination pizza rolls check all the boxes.
Now that you know the best flavor of pizza roll, grab a bottle of the best store-bought ranch dressing you can buy for a dippable match made in heaven. We recommend adding a little hot sauce to your ranch to bring out the heat in the sausage and pepperoni. Happy snacking!