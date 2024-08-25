Garlic Parm Your Air Fryer Pizza Rolls For A Repeat-Worthy Snack

You can cook pizza rolls a couple of ways: the oven, the air fryer, or the microwave. For this method, avoid the microwave. Since the microwave makes the dough soggy, the rolls won't hold up well with the butter and other ingredients. The trick is to bake the pizza rolls first in an oven or air fryer to give them that crispy exterior. Once they're cooked, toss them in that tasty blend of melted butter, minced garlic, and grated Parmesan. The ratios are up to you depending on how many pizza rolls you make and what flavor you prefer, but it should be enough butter to evenly coat every roll so the garlic and Parmesan can stick. For a milder garlic flavor, you can roast or saute the garlic first, or use jarred minced garlic rather than cutting into a fresh clove.

Once they're cooked and coated, pop them back in the oven or air fryer for just a couple of minutes; you should not let the melted butter overcook, or it could dry out the dough. Pizza rolls are notoriously hot when they're done, so let them cool or eat them carefully to avoid burning your mouth.