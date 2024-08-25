Garlic Parm Your Air Fryer Pizza Rolls For A Repeat-Worthy Snack
Pizza-flavored snacks have always been a hit. They're a crowd-pleaser, whether it's pizza chips, mini frozen pizza bagels, or even the ever-popular pizza rolls. And with the rise of the air fryer, cooking them has become that much easier — they're ready in minutes. But if you've never made a garlic Parm version of this tasty treat, then you're missing out.
Frozen pizza rolls are just small pockets of dough that are filled with classic pizza ingredients, such as cheese, sauce, and sometimes meats like pepperoni and sausage. In terms of size and shape, they're somewhat comparable to garlic knots, which everyone knows get their delicious flavor from being tossed in butter, garlic, and sometimes Parmesan. Next time you're craving pizza rolls, try tossing them in a blend of those three ingredients for a new flavor profile. Once you realize how easy they are to prepare, you'll never eat them the same way again.
Turn pizza rolls into garlic Parmesan rolls
You can cook pizza rolls a couple of ways: the oven, the air fryer, or the microwave. For this method, avoid the microwave. Since the microwave makes the dough soggy, the rolls won't hold up well with the butter and other ingredients. The trick is to bake the pizza rolls first in an oven or air fryer to give them that crispy exterior. Once they're cooked, toss them in that tasty blend of melted butter, minced garlic, and grated Parmesan. The ratios are up to you depending on how many pizza rolls you make and what flavor you prefer, but it should be enough butter to evenly coat every roll so the garlic and Parmesan can stick. For a milder garlic flavor, you can roast or saute the garlic first, or use jarred minced garlic rather than cutting into a fresh clove.
Once they're cooked and coated, pop them back in the oven or air fryer for just a couple of minutes; you should not let the melted butter overcook, or it could dry out the dough. Pizza rolls are notoriously hot when they're done, so let them cool or eat them carefully to avoid burning your mouth.