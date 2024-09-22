For Red Wine Stains, Club Soda Is Your Friend

From sweet, dessert Madeiras to the driest cabernet sauvignon, red wine adds a sophisticated air of relaxation to any meal or event. That is, until a wayward gesture or poorly placed glass causes the most dreaded of all stains. Tablecloths, blouses, and carpets are all potential victims of red wine stains, which are notoriously difficult to remedy. Fortunately, the perfect ingredient for lifting these stains quickly and completely is probably sitting in your fridge right now — club soda.

Club soda has been a popular way to remove red wine stains for decades, likely because it's a common mixer for cocktails and wine spritzers. At some point, however, someone discovered club soda isn't just a convenient way to keep stains from setting — it actually helps remove them. Though some claim plain water is just as good, many cleaning experts believe club soda has innate stain-fighting properties.

Unlike seltzer and tonic water, club soda contains minerals, including sodium bicarbonate and potassium sulfate, which can help prevent the red wine from sinking further into your carpet, garment, or tablecloth and creating a permanent stain. The carbonation may also play a role by oxygenating the affected area and helping lift the red wine away from the fibers of whatever textile it originally spilled onto.

