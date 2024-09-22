For Red Wine Stains, Club Soda Is Your Friend
From sweet, dessert Madeiras to the driest cabernet sauvignon, red wine adds a sophisticated air of relaxation to any meal or event. That is, until a wayward gesture or poorly placed glass causes the most dreaded of all stains. Tablecloths, blouses, and carpets are all potential victims of red wine stains, which are notoriously difficult to remedy. Fortunately, the perfect ingredient for lifting these stains quickly and completely is probably sitting in your fridge right now — club soda.
Club soda has been a popular way to remove red wine stains for decades, likely because it's a common mixer for cocktails and wine spritzers. At some point, however, someone discovered club soda isn't just a convenient way to keep stains from setting — it actually helps remove them. Though some claim plain water is just as good, many cleaning experts believe club soda has innate stain-fighting properties.
Unlike seltzer and tonic water, club soda contains minerals, including sodium bicarbonate and potassium sulfate, which can help prevent the red wine from sinking further into your carpet, garment, or tablecloth and creating a permanent stain. The carbonation may also play a role by oxygenating the affected area and helping lift the red wine away from the fibers of whatever textile it originally spilled onto.
Best method for using club soda to life red wine stains
As with cleaning up any common food stains, time is the most important factor. The faster you can treat a red wine stain, the better your chances of getting rid of it completely on the first try. To treat a carpet stain, blot it first with a napkin or paper towel to remove excess moisture — just don't scrub. Scrubbing motions could push the stain further into the carpet fibers.
Next, grab some club soda and flood the stain with it. Cold club soda works best, but if yours is room temperature, that's fine, too. Gently blot the area again — more red wine should come up, further lightening the stain. Repeat this process several times to remove the stain or get it as light as possible. If a "pink shadow" stain persists, a carpet cleanser made for spot cleaning should remove it completely.
Cleaning red wine stains from garments and tablecloths is similarly straightforward. Start by pouring club soda directly onto the affected area and gently blot it to remove the bulk of the stain. If the stain is stubborn, avoid scrubbing. Instead, soak the fabric in club soda or repeat the process of blotting and then flushing the stain with club soda. Allow the fabric to air dry to see if any residue remains. If so, laundering the item as usual should remove it.