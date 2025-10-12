The Iconic Rainbow Grilled Cheese Sandwich You've Got To Try If You're In NYC
New York has a reputation for upholding its sandwich culture, and grilled sandwiches are particularly held in high regard (ahem, $214 grilled cheese sandwiches with a 48-hour notice to order). The joy of finding a grilled sandwich that sits right on the palate and inspires confidence with the first bite is part of the New York experience. While visitors may want to keep an eye out for the best grilled cheese sandwich in the state, it's worthwhile leaving space in your NYC itinerary for a wildcard dining experience that includes multi-colored gastronomy. There is one spot in the city that has become known for its rainbow-infused cheese pull: Toastieland.
Toastieland's sandwiches are bringing some color to New York in unexpected ways. It's always a great idea to experiment with your grilled creations by sliding in some vibrant veggies or even adding something sweet to upgrade the flavors, but Toastieland took the phrase "eating the rainbow" literally. Nestled between warm garlic bread lies the star of the show — cheese colored by natural ingredients such as beetroot, turmeric, purple sweet potato, butterfly pea flower, and pandan leaf. The sandwich is usually finished off with its signature smiley face branded into the bread. Debuting in Smorgasburg locations in 2022, the Rainbow Toastie costs almost $15. Booths can be found in Smorgasburg locations: Williamsburg on Saturdays, Sundays at Prospect, and Thursdays and Fridays at the World Trade Center.
Why are Toastieland's rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches so popular?
As far as artisanal grilled cheeses go, Toastieland's eye-catching ones find the balance between Instagrammable and delicious. While gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches might not be what comes to mind when you think of children, Toastieland's genesis story is all about bridging the gap between gourmet cheese and a sprinkle of fun for the kids. The story goes that the Rainbow Toastie was created to appeal to the founder's daughter, who approved of rainbows but disliked grilled cheese – hence a fusion which sought to change her mind and which has, in the process, attracted other children, families, and grilled cheese-lovers. With reviews spanning across TikTok and Instagram comment sections and online forums, Toastieland booths are proud to be a tiny emblem of happiness in the city.
While the rainbow-inspired meal is enjoyed by all ages, some diners have their eyes set on other cheesy dishes. One of the other popular menu items is the Mac and Cheese sandwich, which is a hit with families and those seeking a bite of comfort food from the street food vendor. The founder is a chef from Trinidad who appreciated Australian cuisine and culture, which is why you'll find references to the Aussie roots with menu items such as the Strawberry Sydney beverage or the use of Vegemite, an Australian invention. The restaurant also offers a range of lemonades from classic to experimental flavors, including the Green Apple-Kiwi, Lavender-Vanilla, and the Grape Galaxy, each bursting with color.