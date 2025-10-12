New York has a reputation for upholding its sandwich culture, and grilled sandwiches are particularly held in high regard (ahem, $214 grilled cheese sandwiches with a 48-hour notice to order). The joy of finding a grilled sandwich that sits right on the palate and inspires confidence with the first bite is part of the New York experience. While visitors may want to keep an eye out for the best grilled cheese sandwich in the state, it's worthwhile leaving space in your NYC itinerary for a wildcard dining experience that includes multi-colored gastronomy. There is one spot in the city that has become known for its rainbow-infused cheese pull: Toastieland.

Toastieland's sandwiches are bringing some color to New York in unexpected ways. It's always a great idea to experiment with your grilled creations by sliding in some vibrant veggies or even adding something sweet to upgrade the flavors, but Toastieland took the phrase "eating the rainbow" literally. Nestled between warm garlic bread lies the star of the show — cheese colored by natural ingredients such as beetroot, turmeric, purple sweet potato, butterfly pea flower, and pandan leaf. The sandwich is usually finished off with its signature smiley face branded into the bread. Debuting in Smorgasburg locations in 2022, the Rainbow Toastie costs almost $15. Booths can be found in Smorgasburg locations: Williamsburg on Saturdays, Sundays at Prospect, and Thursdays and Fridays at the World Trade Center.