Where To Order The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Every State

Grilled cheese has come an awful long way since its humble origins as a slice of American cheese between two pieces of white bread. What began as a fast and easy way to make lunch has blossomed into its own subgenre of gourmet food, to the delight of cheese lovers everywhere. While a basic grilled cheese sandwich made with processed cheese and white bread is a classic — and still served in homes and restaurants around the world — some chefs have transformed the grilled cheese into an art, with variations ranging from four cheeses on artisan sourdough and fillings like lobster, to even stranger combinations like mac-and-cheese grilled cheese and grilled cheese where the bread is actually just more cheese.

Because grilled cheese sandwiches are, for many people, equal parts nostalgia and flavor, and because not everyone wants lobster mucking up their cheese experience, the term "best grilled cheese sandwich" can never be anything but subjective. To create this list, we chose restaurants with five-star grilled cheese reviews, eateries with local and national media mentions, and culinary award-winners, as described below.