Anthony Bourdain's Go-To Old School Hollywood Spot For Steak And Good Cocktails

Nestled in the heart of Los Angeles off of Hollywood Blvd, Musso & Frank Grill, one of the most historic restaurants in California, has been serving up some of the best food in all of Tinseltown for over 100 years. Founded in 1919, it has been a regular dining spot for generations of Hollywood's elite, from Charlie Chaplin to Brad Pitt. It's also the first restaurant to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (which is right on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant). It's easy to gush about the historical impact Musso & Frank Grill has had on Los Angeles and the culinary scene in the United States. All these years later, it's still a go-to spot for a perfect martini and steak for anyone in the know. That's exactly why it's made so many best-of lists, with even Anthony Bourdain gushing over the landmark.

"Oh, I love the bar at Musso & Frank's," Bourdain told LA Weekly in 2016. "That's something that LA does really, really well. It has great old bars, and old institutions that are still going in a complete un-ironic way. There's no irony at Musso & Frank's." He told Haute Living his perfect food pairing at Musso & Frank Grill, and it's iconic: "I'd go super-classic: iceberg wedge, bone-in ribeye, creamed spinach, and sautéed mushrooms."