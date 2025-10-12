Anthony Bourdain's Go-To Old School Hollywood Spot For Steak And Good Cocktails
Nestled in the heart of Los Angeles off of Hollywood Blvd, Musso & Frank Grill, one of the most historic restaurants in California, has been serving up some of the best food in all of Tinseltown for over 100 years. Founded in 1919, it has been a regular dining spot for generations of Hollywood's elite, from Charlie Chaplin to Brad Pitt. It's also the first restaurant to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (which is right on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant). It's easy to gush about the historical impact Musso & Frank Grill has had on Los Angeles and the culinary scene in the United States. All these years later, it's still a go-to spot for a perfect martini and steak for anyone in the know. That's exactly why it's made so many best-of lists, with even Anthony Bourdain gushing over the landmark.
"Oh, I love the bar at Musso & Frank's," Bourdain told LA Weekly in 2016. "That's something that LA does really, really well. It has great old bars, and old institutions that are still going in a complete un-ironic way. There's no irony at Musso & Frank's." He told Haute Living his perfect food pairing at Musso & Frank Grill, and it's iconic: "I'd go super-classic: iceberg wedge, bone-in ribeye, creamed spinach, and sautéed mushrooms."
Musso & Frank Grill in pop culture
Musso & Frank Grill is more than just a classy spot foodies such as Alton Brown love, and it's more than a go-to spot that has been at the center of the historic Hollywood neighborhood for over 100 years. Culinarily, it has made a huge impact on food in the United States. It was the first restaurant in America to serve fettuccine Alfredo, and its shrimp cocktail is legendary for its traditional approach of huge shrimp bathed in ice. It was also at the center of the West Coast literary scene, with Raymond Chandler, Gore Vidal, and Charles Bukowski as just a few of its frequent visitors.
Even today, Musso & Frank Grill is revered by contemporary artists. Quentin Tarantino frequently featured the interior and exterior of the restaurant in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" throughout the movie. It is also seen in "Ed Wood" and multiple episodes of "Mad Men." Additionally, "Family Guy" has spoofed it. So, beyond the great cocktails and perfectly done steaks given full approval by Anthony Bourdain, it's a restaurant with over 100 years of history and culture surrounding you in its dark wood walls. It's worth a trip for that alone, and if Elizabeth Taylor loves a place, it's worth checking out!