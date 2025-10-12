This Once-Popular Vintage Steakhouse Is Down To One Lone Location

If you're waxing poetic for a time when kicking back with your family for dinner at a steakhouse meant eating peanuts from a bucket and throwing the shells on the floor, it's likely that you frequented a Lone Star Steakhouse. Surprisingly founded in North Carolina, the Texas-themed chain was known for its laid-back vibe that celebrated the culture of the Lone Star State. It fought to stay open, and while you may not be able to find these Texas-themed restaurants in the United States anymore, there's one left — and it's quite a hike to get there. The last Lone Star Steakhouse is located in Tamuning, Guam, near several U.S. military bases.

A few notes if you get the chance to enjoy dinner at the Guam Lone Star location: You definitely need to make a reservation since groups of people regularly shuttle in for dinner according to reviews. Locals recommend taking a taxi or renting a car because it's tough to reach the location on foot. You also want to make sure your wallet is prepared for a bit of a hit — reviewers say that dinner for two can run you around $100.