This Once-Popular Vintage Steakhouse Is Down To One Lone Location
If you're waxing poetic for a time when kicking back with your family for dinner at a steakhouse meant eating peanuts from a bucket and throwing the shells on the floor, it's likely that you frequented a Lone Star Steakhouse. Surprisingly founded in North Carolina, the Texas-themed chain was known for its laid-back vibe that celebrated the culture of the Lone Star State. It fought to stay open, and while you may not be able to find these Texas-themed restaurants in the United States anymore, there's one left — and it's quite a hike to get there. The last Lone Star Steakhouse is located in Tamuning, Guam, near several U.S. military bases.
A few notes if you get the chance to enjoy dinner at the Guam Lone Star location: You definitely need to make a reservation since groups of people regularly shuttle in for dinner according to reviews. Locals recommend taking a taxi or renting a car because it's tough to reach the location on foot. You also want to make sure your wallet is prepared for a bit of a hit — reviewers say that dinner for two can run you around $100.
What to order at the Lone Star Steakhouse in Guam
While we can't say for sure, it doesn't appear that you're able to throw peanut shells on the floor at Guam's Lone Star location. This used to be common practice at chain steakhouses in the United States — Texas Roadhouse actually used to allow patrons to toss their empty peanut shells on the floor as well — but it appears that it's generally no longer allowed due to safety hazards and health regulations (we assume that the United States-based chain extended these rules to its Guam location). While you can't shuck peanuts wherever you please, you still feel like you're kicking back on a ranch as you enjoy the Texas-themed decor; legit longhorn skulls and desert murals decorate the walls.
If you're lucky enough to be enjoying some time in Guam, kick back and enjoy a steak at Lone Star. We recommend getting started with a Texas Tumbleweed (it's similar to Texas Roadouse's Cactus Blossom or Outback's Bloomin' Onion) or the Santa Fe Egg Rolls. Reviewers say the Texas ribeye and prime rib are both great main course selections. As you enjoy apps and entrees, be sure to explore the cocktail menu; you have tons of options, including the chain's Rawhide Rita, a classic mai tai, or a perfectly chilled piña colada to help you beat the heat. Finish things off with a cinnamon roll or a banana crisp dessert for a taste of island flavor.