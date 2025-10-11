Grow This Disease-Resistant Cucumber That Thrives In Almost Every Climate

Flexing your green thumb is anything but a piece of cake. The image of walking to your backyard to harvest fresh tomatoes or clip herbs at will is idyllic, but reality is riddled with struggles with your soil quality, getting rid of garden pests, and battling diseases such as blight and fungi. While much of this is an unavoidable part of the journey of gardening, which is all about learning by trial, give yourself an edge by planting species with built-in heartiness. When it comes to cucumbers, there are dozens of species, but you might want to choose the disease-resistant suyo long variety.

Not a familiar name you see at every plant store but well worth tracking down, this variety has the advantage of warding off diseases better than most and thrives in most growing ranges. It's the pick of Philip Longo, owner and creator at Earth, Nails & Tails, which is dedicated to nurturing aspiring gardeners and backyard homesteaders. He knows his way around a garden bed and which crops are worth their weight, and he gravitates toward the suyo long as one of his favorites because it's burpless, meaning it's modified to contain less of a plant compound that can give cukes a bitter bite. Burpless varieties not only are milder to the palate, but also less appealing to disease-carrying pests. They're bred from varieties that are, by default, heartier to many common diseases — a win-win-win.