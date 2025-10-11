The Worst Fast Food Chocolate Chip Cookie We Won't Be Ordering Again

Every now and then, a chocolate chip cookie at a fast food restaurant hits the spot. Other times, it's the most disappointing cookie you've ever had. Chowhound took the time to rank 13 fast food desserts, and there was one item that we won't be getting again any time soon. The chocolate chip cookie from Jimmy John's was not the gooey, delicious treat we were hoping for. It was incredibly dry and lacked any special flavor aside from the chocolate chips, which weren't enough to save the cookie from being a desiccated disaster overall.

We thought we may have gotten an old batch of the dessert, but it seems other customers have noticed Jimmy John's cookies aren't as good as they used to be. One employee even commented on a Reddit post, "We've gotten lower-quality cookies recently for sure. The nutritional facts are the same, but the calories are different and it tastes bad now." Jimmy John's claims its cookies are made with Ghirardelli chocolate chips, but even with seemingly yummy ingredients, this cookie was too dry for it to matter. You may be better off making a chewy chocolate chip cookie at home.