Your Garden Basil Needs Special Care In Fall And Winter. Here's What To Do For Optimal Growth

Growing your own herbs is one of the smartest moves home cooks can make. Not only will you save money and time by skipping the grocery store, you also have access to herbs at their absolute freshest. But herbs are delicate and need the right growing conditions to do their best. Basil is no exception — it thrives in the warmth of summer but is not a fan of cold weather. This means that if you live in a climate that gets cold winters, growing basil in your garden gets tough during the fall and winter. It simply won't survive the cold, frost, and snow. Although basil has made its way into just about every cuisine, it is originally native to the warm climates of Africa and Southeast Asia, which could explain its fondness for warmer temperatures.

But despite its distaste for cold weather, it is still possible to have fresh basil for your pesto sauce — or for one of Martha Stewart's favorite slushy cocktails — all year long, as long as you take the right steps to make sure your plants get the attention they need once the temperatures start to drop. The best way to do this is to relocate them indoors for the winter, giving them a nice cozy spot inside where the temperature is controlled and they have some sun to be happy. Whether you plant them indoors in a container garden, or grow them outdoors in pots and bring them indoors for the fall and winter, you'll be able to keep your plants safe from the freezing temps that will destroy them.