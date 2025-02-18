The Fresh Herbs That Ward Off Pesky Kitchen Flies

Kitchen gardens can be an oasis. There's something inherently peaceful about soaking up the summer sun or breathing in the fresh spring air as you harvest vegetables, fruits, and herbs of your own making (well, your own growing at least). That peace only lasts, though, as long as the bugs are kept away. Buzzing pests circling your head as you sow and reap will quickly get in the way of any idyllic botanical experience — and if those mosquitoes and flies migrate into your kitchen, they'll start plaguing your culinary creations too. Luckily, all you have to do to rid yourself of that creepy-crawly infestation is add a few extra herbs to your garden patch.

Pesticides can certainly take care of bothersome insects, but especially when you're dealing with plants that you'll end up eating, those treatments require very careful use. Growing and harvesting will necessitate additional steps and a cautious hand. However, there are some herbs whose natural properties allow you to abandon the pesticide sprays. If you plant herbs like sage, rosemary, and basil (either in your garden plot or in windowsill pots) their distinctive aromas will act as a repellent to certain pests — and you'll always have herbs on hand to freshen up your recipes.