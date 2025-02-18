The Fresh Herbs That Ward Off Pesky Kitchen Flies
Kitchen gardens can be an oasis. There's something inherently peaceful about soaking up the summer sun or breathing in the fresh spring air as you harvest vegetables, fruits, and herbs of your own making (well, your own growing at least). That peace only lasts, though, as long as the bugs are kept away. Buzzing pests circling your head as you sow and reap will quickly get in the way of any idyllic botanical experience — and if those mosquitoes and flies migrate into your kitchen, they'll start plaguing your culinary creations too. Luckily, all you have to do to rid yourself of that creepy-crawly infestation is add a few extra herbs to your garden patch.
Pesticides can certainly take care of bothersome insects, but especially when you're dealing with plants that you'll end up eating, those treatments require very careful use. Growing and harvesting will necessitate additional steps and a cautious hand. However, there are some herbs whose natural properties allow you to abandon the pesticide sprays. If you plant herbs like sage, rosemary, and basil (either in your garden plot or in windowsill pots) their distinctive aromas will act as a repellent to certain pests — and you'll always have herbs on hand to freshen up your recipes.
Sage advice for fly deterrent
Otherwise known as Salvia officinalis, this earthy herb is beloved for its calming, minty scent and its peppery, lemony flavor. Insects like mosquitoes, beetles, and carrot flies are not fans, though — the bold, bright fragrance will repel these pests. Sage will grow in a pot indoors as long as you give it plenty of sun, and it will thrive in a kitchen garden, too. Just make sure you don't plant it near onions, as they will inhibit the sage's growth and impact its taste.
When you're cooking them together, though, there's nothing inhibited about the sage and onion pairing. Harvest the fly-deterring sage to use in a basic (but foolproof) whole roasted chicken recipe, alongside onion, garlic, and lemon.
Plant rosemary for repellant
Rosemary (or Salvia rosmarinus) has similar pest-repelling properties, and garden critters like mosquitoes and beetles will flee from its bold, distinctive aroma. The little herb comes with an added bonus if you plant it outdoors — even as it wards off unwanted insects, pollinators like bees and hummingbirds will flock toward it. It can still be useful if your fly problem is in your kitchen, though; just make sure to set rosemary's pot in a very sunny window.
Even beyond its repellant skills, rosemary is incredibly versatile in the kitchen. It's the star of all sorts of savory dishes, but you can put the herb to work in sweet treats, too. Try a sprig of rosemary to elevate your lemonade or whip up a hazelnut and fig baked brie — no matter its job, the rosemary will never go to waste.
Basil can banish unwanted pests
If basil is an essential herb in your culinary world, then it might be time to grow your own. The vivid Ocimum basilicum and its fresh scent, so beloved by cooks everywhere, is hated by mosquitoes and other flies. It's not only a natural repellent, but the oil released by the leaves can also help stop itching if you happen to get bitten. Basil can be grown outdoors in the warmth of spring and summer, but it's also easy to grow inside in a sunny-window-adjacent pot.
In between its insect-repellent duties, basil will get constant use in your kitchen, whether in pasta sauces or soups or anything in between. Blanch the basil for vibrant pesto or even ditch the mint and use basil in your next mojito.