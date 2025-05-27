This Slushy, 5-Ingredient Cocktail Is One Of Martha Stewart's Summer Time Faves

In the stickiest days of summer, there's nothing more refreshing than a frozen cocktail in a frosty glass. But if you're burnt out on pina coladas and frozen daiquiris, Martha Stewart recommends a Basil Lillet Slush. It's an easy, sophisticated twist on the adult Icee, and you might even already have all the ingredients. All it calls for is vodka, simple syrup, basil, lemon juice, and the star ingredient, Lillet Blanc.

If you've never heard of Lillet Blanc, its arguably most famous appearance is in the Vesper cocktail that James Bond invents in "Casino Royale." If you've ever tried to make a Vesper as Bond orders it in the book or movie, you might have found it disappointing. 007's creator Ian Fleming himself has stated that there was no thought to the recipe beyond something that made his secret agent appear suave and exacting. But thanks to Martha Stewart, you now have something tasty to make with that aging bottle of Lillet in the back of your fridge.

On Martha Stewart's YouTube channel, she swiftly tosses together about a cup of ice, a dash of simple syrup, and a squeeze of lemon juice. She then adds a handful of basil with a hefty pour of both Lillet Blanc and vodka, in a 2:1 ratio, respectively. It gets whizzed up in the blender and topped with a sprig of fresh basil. Unfortunately, making the cocktail this way produces a beverage that suffers from a subpar texture. In the video, the ice quickly separates from the liquid, and it's all studded with flecks of basil just dying to get stuck between some teeth. You can do better.