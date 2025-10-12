7 Easy And Effective Ways To Keep Cockroaches Out Of Your Kitchen

There are very few bugs more universally hated than cockroaches, and it's pretty clear why. Several species of cockroaches are perfectly content making themselves at home with us, and once you've got an infestation, they can be hard to get rid of. And, while cockroaches aren't known for carrying diseases in the same way that mosquitoes and ticks are, they can still carry pathogens that make people sick. As an added bonus, their debris, like droppings and shells, can trigger asthma attacks in some people.

I live in the upper Midwest, so cockroaches have never really been on my radar until a few years ago. At the time, we were living in a townhouse that shared walls with two neighbors, and one day, one of those neighbors came to tell us he had bugs. He brought over a specimen, and my husband, who had worked in pest control for several years, was immediately (and unfortunately) able to identify it as a German roach. I went crazy cleaning my kitchen and, to be safe, we hired Joseph Nguyen, owner of Habitat Pest Solutions, to do a preventative treatment.

Despite our kitchen sharing a wall with the neighbors who had cockroaches, we never saw even a trace of the bugs. Regardless, I still get paranoid about seeing these pesky pests. So I chatted with my husband, Timothy Vallie, and Joseph Nguyen to learn more about how to keep cockroaches out of the kitchen.