Why You Should Never Store Open Bags Of Flour In Your Kitchen Pantry

There are certain foods most people know they have to store carefully. Obviously, people refrigerate dairy, most know a bag of chips will go stale if left open in the pantry, and most acknowledge that even heartier shelf-stable foods like spices will lose their luster in time. But many people tend to think of dry baking ingredients like flour as virtually invincible. In reality, flour is not one of those rare foods that truly don't go bad.

If you've ever been guilty of opening a bag of flour and leaving it that way in the pantry for months, you're not alone, but while the signs might not be obvious to the naked eye, storing flour like this is a no-no. Flour won't develop obvious signs of rot as quickly as other foods will — nor will you necessarily immediately taste that it's stale or losing its flavor. But just because that open bag of flour doesn't have any immediate visible signs of decay doesn't mean the quality isn't slowly deteriorating.

Keeping your flour properly stored in an air-tight container is essential to prevent the development of mold, keep it from getting clumpy or wet, and ward off pests like weevils and moths, which can be attracted to dry goods. No matter the type of flour — though whole grain varieties are even more susceptible to decay and spoilage — it should never be kept open in the pantry, which invites in air, moisture, and sunlight — accelerants for deterioration.

