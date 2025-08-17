Keep Cockroaches Out Of Your Kitchen With This Natural Ingredient You Already Own
Few things are as annoying as pests in the kitchen. Whether you're trying to keep ants out of your kitchen or looking for ways to get rid of pesky fruit flies, it can be a real struggle when you've got unwanted guests in the house. Out of all the pesky bugs, however, cockroaches are perhaps the most abhorred, but fortunately there's a natural way to keep them out of your kitchen.
The solution you're looking for is likely already in your cupboard: bay leaves. All you need to do is crush up some bay leaves using a mortar and pestle, a blender, or even a food processor until they turn into a fine powder. The powder should then be scattered in areas that the cockroaches are known to frequent. Supposedly, the oils released by the leaves upon being crushed repel cockroaches, which will help deter them from sticking around.
While this method isn't as sure fire as pesticides or calling in a professional to help, it's worth giving it a shot, especially if natural home remedies are more of what you prefer. That said, there are a few other tips to get rid of pantry pests that you can use in combination with this trick to hopefully get rid of those nasty cockroaches, or at least discourage them from coming around.
Other home remedies for cockroaches
Bay leaves are just one example of using essential oils against cockroaches. There are other such oils that also work to repel cockroaches, including eucalyptus, peppermint, and tea tree oil. To use any of these, simply combine the oil (you only need a couple of drops) with water and spray the problem areas in your kitchen.
Beyond essential oils, baking soda is one of the most effective home remedies out there, as it can be lethal to cockroaches if they eat it. The trick is to combine the baking soda with a little sugar so that the cockroaches are attracted to the mixture. The pests that ingest the baking soda will then die off, although it's worth noting this will only get rid of cockroaches that actually eat the baking soda and does not actively work to discourage an infestation.
One of the most unexpected home remedies for cockroaches is cucumbers. The bugs are actually rather disgusted by its smell and taste, so you can try leaving a few little slices out, which can potentially discourage them from coming around. Last but not least, neem (whether in the form of leaves, an extract, or oil) is worth checking out as well, since it's known to repel several types of bugs and insects, not just cockroaches. As such, it's worth having it around for all kinds of pest issues in your home.