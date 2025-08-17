Keep Cockroaches Out Of Your Kitchen With This Natural Ingredient You Already Own

Few things are as annoying as pests in the kitchen. Whether you're trying to keep ants out of your kitchen or looking for ways to get rid of pesky fruit flies, it can be a real struggle when you've got unwanted guests in the house. Out of all the pesky bugs, however, cockroaches are perhaps the most abhorred, but fortunately there's a natural way to keep them out of your kitchen.

The solution you're looking for is likely already in your cupboard: bay leaves. All you need to do is crush up some bay leaves using a mortar and pestle, a blender, or even a food processor until they turn into a fine powder. The powder should then be scattered in areas that the cockroaches are known to frequent. Supposedly, the oils released by the leaves upon being crushed repel cockroaches, which will help deter them from sticking around.

While this method isn't as sure fire as pesticides or calling in a professional to help, it's worth giving it a shot, especially if natural home remedies are more of what you prefer. That said, there are a few other tips to get rid of pantry pests that you can use in combination with this trick to hopefully get rid of those nasty cockroaches, or at least discourage them from coming around.