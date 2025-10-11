This Aldi Kitchen Find Arrived Just In Time For Fall (And It's Only $4.99)

Your ultimate fall foodie checklist might include picking up a pumpkin drink from Starbucks, stocking up on your fall favorite seasonal items from Trader Joe's, and of course, visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard and cooking up all of your favorite autumn recipes. Whether that's baking a special apple pie or other baked good like apple crisp or apple turnovers, make sure you have the best apple varieties and the right tools on hand to make your home smell like cinnamon and sugar heaven. Luckily, Aldi just released a new product that might help you achieve that goal.

The 2-in-1 apple slicer from the brand Crofton is new at Aldi this fall, and is ideal for slicing up all of your favorite apple varieties this season. The bright pop of red color in the slicer is also perfect for leaving on your counter whenever you need it. The best part is probably the price, though, at only $4.99 for a kitchen tool you're certainly going to get use out of time and time again.