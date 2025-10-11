This Aldi Kitchen Find Arrived Just In Time For Fall (And It's Only $4.99)
Your ultimate fall foodie checklist might include picking up a pumpkin drink from Starbucks, stocking up on your fall favorite seasonal items from Trader Joe's, and of course, visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard and cooking up all of your favorite autumn recipes. Whether that's baking a special apple pie or other baked good like apple crisp or apple turnovers, make sure you have the best apple varieties and the right tools on hand to make your home smell like cinnamon and sugar heaven. Luckily, Aldi just released a new product that might help you achieve that goal.
The 2-in-1 apple slicer from the brand Crofton is new at Aldi this fall, and is ideal for slicing up all of your favorite apple varieties this season. The bright pop of red color in the slicer is also perfect for leaving on your counter whenever you need it. The best part is probably the price, though, at only $4.99 for a kitchen tool you're certainly going to get use out of time and time again.
What else should you pick up at Aldi this season?
Another cool feature of the apple slicer is that it's adjustable to slice eight or 16 slices at a time, depending on the thickness you need or the size of the apples you are using. That thin-cut option could mean the difference between an uneven apple tart and a completely uniform, beautifully presented apple tart, so that alone makes the purchase of this slicer worthwhile. Plus, it's top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning after your apple-cutting endeavors.
While you're at Aldi picking up your new apple slicer, don't miss some of the other new seasonal fall and Halloween items you'll want to check out as well. This year, there's tons of new fun products to check out, including apple crisp coffee, pumpkin maple soup, Bavarian soft pretzels, and apple cider cinnamon cashews. And if you don't feel like cooking, there are pre-made apple tarts in the frozen section that make it really easy to enjoy that taste of fall.
How else can you embrace the new season? Don't sleep on the home goods section at Aldi, either, where there are fun fall-themed Halloween pillows as well as bat and pumpkin baking trays so you'll be ready to host a spooky season party.