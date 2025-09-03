16 September 2025 Aldi Finds To Keep An Eye Out For

For Halloween lovers, autumn enthusiasts, and fans of all things spooky, there's no such thing as preparing too early for the fall season. But, when you buy all the candy, fall desserts, in-season fruits and vegetables, coffee, apple cider, throw pillows, candles, and pumpkin-shaped décor that your heart desires, it becomes far too easy to run out of cash before the season is over.

If you want to enjoy fall to the fullest this year, but need to stick to a tight budget, consider shopping at Aldi. This international grocery chain is great for saving money, but it also happens to have amazing fall-themed home goods and food — such as its apple cinnamon brioche ring — that shoppers look forward to every year. If you live close to one of the over 13,000 Aldi locations across the globe, we recommend keeping an eye out for one of these 16 exciting fall items that are hitting Aldi stores this September.