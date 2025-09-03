16 September 2025 Aldi Finds To Keep An Eye Out For
For Halloween lovers, autumn enthusiasts, and fans of all things spooky, there's no such thing as preparing too early for the fall season. But, when you buy all the candy, fall desserts, in-season fruits and vegetables, coffee, apple cider, throw pillows, candles, and pumpkin-shaped décor that your heart desires, it becomes far too easy to run out of cash before the season is over.
If you want to enjoy fall to the fullest this year, but need to stick to a tight budget, consider shopping at Aldi. This international grocery chain is great for saving money, but it also happens to have amazing fall-themed home goods and food — such as its apple cinnamon brioche ring — that shoppers look forward to every year. If you live close to one of the over 13,000 Aldi locations across the globe, we recommend keeping an eye out for one of these 16 exciting fall items that are hitting Aldi stores this September.
Apple Crisp Ground Coffee
There's nothing cozier than a fall-flavored cup of hot, brewed coffee. Aldi has you covered with its apple crisp ground coffee, which you can drink with some of our favorite Chobani coffee creamers. Starting September 10, you can enjoy apple crisp (or Aldi's other fall flavor, Barissimo caramel) for only $6.99.
Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Crèmes
Whether you're grabbing the pumpkin spice or apple pie flavor, these cookies are a great deal at just $2.99. Some reviewers note that the pumpkin has a stronger flavor than the apple variety. If you're looking for a cheap and tasty cookie to get you in the fall mood, this is a good choice.
Southern Grove Fall Trail Mix
Whether it's your annual fall hiking trip or just a snack break between work calls, the pumpkin spice trail mix from Aldi is an affordable fall treat that we love for only $4.29. Made with pumpkin spice peanuts, pepitas, yogurt-flavored raisins, and cinnamon cookie squares, this trail mix tastes like a dessert but acts as a filling snack. It's available September 10 and comes in two other fall flavors: Caramel apple and peanut butter chocolate.
Pumpkin Maple Soup
A jar of soup is the perfect comfort food when you're settling in for a cozy fall evening. Starting on September 10, the Specialty Selected Aldi brand carries two fall soup flavors: Pumpkin maple and butternut squash, both of which cost only $3.89. If you go the butternut squash route, we highly recommend topping it off with some roasted pumpkin seeds.
L'Oven Fresh Maple Breakfast Bread
Aldi customers love this bread and are happy to see its return. One Reddit reviewer gave it a 9.5 out of 10, saying "it's perfectly soft and has a great texture from the streusel without it being too crumbly." You can eat this bread on its own, such as toasted and topped with a bit of butter or maple syrup, or you can make a fall-themed French toast breakfast. Whatever you choose to do with it, this breakfast bread is a winner.
Deutsche Küche Apple Tart
Treat yourself to some of the best fall fruit desserts, including this Deutsche Küche apple tart, which is only $3.99 per box. If apple isn't your thing, try the cherry tart. Both come frozen, so you can keep it in the freezer as long as you need. Just give it enough time to thaw before digging in. These desserts are available at Aldi starting September 17.
Deutsche Küche Bienenstich Almond Cake
This bienenstich almond cake is a delicious yellow cake with vanilla cream in the middle that's topped with caramelized almonds. It goes perfectly with a cup of hot coffee or tea in the afternoon or for a post-dinner dessert. Starting September 17, both fall flavors (almond and apple walnut) are available for only $8.99.
Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels
Another German classic from Aldi, these soft pretzels and soft pretzel sticks are a tasty snack to keep in your freezer during autumn. These are available starting September 17, which is ideal timing seeing as pretzels are the perfect Oktoberfest food.
Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches
The weather turning a bit colder doesn't have to signify a lack of frozen desserts in your life, especially when those desserts are ice cream sandwiches made with vanilla ice cream between two adorable pumpkin spice cookies. Starting September 17, you can have a box of four of these spooky desserts for only $4.49.
Southern Grove Apple Cider Cinnamon Cashews
A lot of fall-flavored treats are on the sweeter side of things. We certainly aren't complaining, but sometimes you just want a simple snack that you can have any time of day that still puts you in the autumn spirit. We think these apple cider cinnamon cashews (in Aldi stores starting September 10) are a great choice for fall snacks. If apple cider isn't your thing, try the hot honey or maple flavors instead.
Crofton Large Pumpkin Dish
Give your kitchen a "Hocus Pocus" or "Practical Magic" makeover with these adorable Crofton large pumpkin dishes, available for $14.99 at Aldi. Halloween décor can sometimes break the bank if you're not careful, which is another reason we love Aldi's affordable prices. If you want to keep the theme, you can also find a casserole dish, a gravy boat, and a set of two mini pumpkin dishes at Aldi.
Crofton Halloween Cakelet Pans
Cakelets are a cute and easy way to give some loved ones a fall-themed gift — or to impress some party guests that are coming over to celebrate Halloween. Aldi is releasing its Halloween cakelet pans for only $6.99 on September 17. There are two different versions, one with the shapes of skulls and bats, and another with ghosts and pumpkins.
Halloween Collection Pillows
Elevate your spooky movie nights with these Halloween-themed throw pillows, which only cost $9.99 starting September 24. There are nine different versions of these pillows with various shapes, such as pumpkins, bats, ghosts, and the word "boo," and in colors such as orange, white, or black.
Crofton Harvest Pumpkin Chopping Block
So much of the excitement around fall has to do with the food we make and share among our loved ones. If you're someone who loves to cook or bake during the holiday season, treat yourself to these festive wooden cutting boards in the shape of a pumpkin or a maple leaf. These are available starting September 17 for only $9.99 each.
Halloween Collection Skeleton Candelabra
If you're looking to increase the spooky levels in your home this season, these skeleton candelabras are the perfect addition for any room. Throw some in the living room for a movie night, put a few in the kitchen to set the mood, or use them as a simple décor piece for the bathroom. They're available starting September 17 for $14.99 each. You can buy them in silver, black, or gold.
Crofton Glass Pumpkin Dome
Whether you're needing to display some cookies, scones, croissants, cakelets, or pumpkin cake you recently baked, the glass pumpkin dome from Aldi is a festive and affordable way to do so. Up the fall vibes of your kitchen for only $16.99.