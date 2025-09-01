How To Order A Skinny Pumpkin Drink At Starbucks

Ah, fall. It's that time of year with cool breezes, leaves changing color, and the Starbucks siren's call to people who are waiting with their flannel shirts ready to go — the yearly release of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). The PSL has graced menus since 2003, and many customers have come to adore the social media-famous drink. While there are plenty of low-sugar Starbucks drinks, the PSL is not one of them. It's more of a dessert than a morning beverage, but there's a Starbucks ordering hack to get pumpkin spice flavor without as many calories.

The "skinny pumpkin" drink tastes similar to the standard PSL, but has fewer ingredients, making it overall "skinnier" in content than the original. A grande (or 16-ounce) PSL has 390 calories, with 2% milk, whipped cream, PSL topping, and a standard four pumps of the PSL syrup, which contributes to the sugar content. This means that a grande PSL has 50 grams of sugar. For reference, the average recommended daily intake for sugar is below 40 grams in adults.

Those seeking a lower-calorie, lower-sugar option can ask for a grande cold brew without the classic pumpkin syrup. Instead, you can swap it for one pump of pumpkin syrup and two pumps of sugar-free vanilla or cinnamon dolce syrup. You can also switch to nonfat milk or unsweetened almond milk and skip the whipped cream. Swapping the milk and cutting out the cream alone can reduce the calories to approximately 220.