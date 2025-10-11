The Charcuterie Board Staple You Should Never Pair With Whiskey

When you're planning out your charcuterie, it's worth keeping in mind that there aren't only different distinct categories of cheese — there are also several distinct whiskey types that'll each bring their unique flavor to the table. Francesco Lafranconi recommends remembering this, saying, "To select the best cheese without sampling, consider the whiskey's flavor profile — its sweetness, smokiness, alcoholic strength, and body." He adds, "Creamy cheeses often pair well with sweeter whiskeys or high proof too, while sharper varieties can enhance those that have a spicier flavor profile."

However, if you wanted to get into some specific types of whiskey, there's certainly at least one cheese out there that will complement it beautifully. For example, when pairing bourbon and cheese, Lafranconi suggests, "Clothbound cheddars or rich double-triple cream cheeses like Brie, where the bourbon's sweetness complements the nutty, caramelized notes of these cheeses."

You should use a different tactic when sipping rye, though. "Dense cheeses like Parmigiano-Reggiano or Gouda excel with rye due to their robust texture and flavor that can hold up against the rye's spiciness," says Lafranconi.

As for a couple of cheeses that should have broad appeal, Manchego or Gruyère are the two choices that are recommended, with both being somewhat nutty and creamy. Most importantly, they will hold up to your whiskey without stealing the show, which is the goal of a perfect pairing, after all.