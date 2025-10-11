The Charcuterie Board Staple You Should Never Pair With Whiskey
A charcuterie board is like a culinary blank canvas ready to highlight your own creative flair. But with that said, there are still certain guidelines that you'd be wise to follow if you want to make your charcuterie board an enjoyable experience for everyone. You don't want to load up your board with a bunch of boring ingredients, for example. But on the other hand, you want to make sure nothing is too offensive so as to distract from your other ingredients. And this latter point rings especially true when you're sipping whiskey alongside your charcuterie.
If there's anyone who knows how to handle hospitality, it's Francesco Lafranconi of Carver Road Hospitality, which recently opened The Blue Vault in New York. Lafranconi knows that the perfect whiskey and charcuterie pairing is one of the keys to exceptional hosting, so he warns you to steer clear of certain cheeses if you're drinking whiskey. He says that "a style like Époisses de Bourgogne or other very strong pungent cheeses" should be avoided, as these strong cheeses can overpower your other items. Not only is this something you should consider in relation to whiskey, but it's something to keep in mind when adding pungent cheeses across the board.
Different whiskeys like different cheeses
When you're planning out your charcuterie, it's worth keeping in mind that there aren't only different distinct categories of cheese — there are also several distinct whiskey types that'll each bring their unique flavor to the table. Francesco Lafranconi recommends remembering this, saying, "To select the best cheese without sampling, consider the whiskey's flavor profile — its sweetness, smokiness, alcoholic strength, and body." He adds, "Creamy cheeses often pair well with sweeter whiskeys or high proof too, while sharper varieties can enhance those that have a spicier flavor profile."
However, if you wanted to get into some specific types of whiskey, there's certainly at least one cheese out there that will complement it beautifully. For example, when pairing bourbon and cheese, Lafranconi suggests, "Clothbound cheddars or rich double-triple cream cheeses like Brie, where the bourbon's sweetness complements the nutty, caramelized notes of these cheeses."
You should use a different tactic when sipping rye, though. "Dense cheeses like Parmigiano-Reggiano or Gouda excel with rye due to their robust texture and flavor that can hold up against the rye's spiciness," says Lafranconi.
As for a couple of cheeses that should have broad appeal, Manchego or Gruyère are the two choices that are recommended, with both being somewhat nutty and creamy. Most importantly, they will hold up to your whiskey without stealing the show, which is the goal of a perfect pairing, after all.