This Brand Of Frozen Blueberry Waffles Doesn't Deserve A Spot In Your Freezer
From donuts to flavored lattes to overly sweet breakfast cereals, there are plenty of ways to get your day off to a sugary start. (Thank goodness for the savory end of the breakfast food spectrum: eggs, bacon, etc.) Waffles are yet another entry on the sweet side of things, especially if you're generous with the syrup, which is why it's nice that some brands have created frozen waffles with added protein. Unfortunately, one of the major players in the protein waffle field, Kodiak, didn't fare so well in Chowhound's ranking of frozen blueberry waffles, coming in last out of the seven brands we tried.
We actually found quite a lot to enjoy about Kodiak's Blueberry Power Waffles, but its main downfall was the utter lack of blueberries! One waffle only had a single blueberry within it, and, upon further taste testing, this didn't seem to be an anomaly, but rather the norm. When the product is supposedly a blueberry waffle, a single blueberry is unforgivable. And the price didn't ease the disappointment, either: A single box of eight waffles was $7. Compare this to the winning brand, Great Value, which sells a box of 24 decent blueberry waffles (that do indeed contain blueberries) for around $4.
On the positive side, the Kodiak waffles had a good taste, a satisfying crunchiness, and a hearty texture that made for a relatively filling meal. Kodiak's Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix is pretty great (and one of the best favorite high-protein products at Costco), so if you have time, this may be a better choice. Just add your own berries for a fruity breakfast.
Other options for enjoying blueberry protein waffles
Besides Kodiak, there was another protein waffle in our frozen blueberry waffle ranking: Van's Power Grain Protein Blueberry Waffles. These came in fifth place out of seven, so they weren't a huge improvement, but they did rank higher. This was largely due to the price point and taste. Texture-wise, they were a little too dense, which didn't seem to be a problem for Kodiak.
Kodiak itself has several other Power Waffle options besides blueberry. These include buttermilk and vanilla, chocolate chip, and dark chocolate. Plus, you can get the blueberry, buttermilk and vanilla, and chocolate chip all in Kodiak's Thick and Fluffy version, which all seem to have better ratings online than their flatter counterparts. However, in exchange for this presumably improved flavor and texture, you do lose out on a couple grams of protein. The Thick and Fluffy line contains 10 grams of protein, while the regular frozen waffles have 12.
Given that Kodiak's blueberry waffles didn't actually taste too bad and do offer a good amount of protein, if that's a consideration for you, it may be worth it to give them a try if you can't find Van's. You can always top them with fresh blueberries, or even blueberry syrup. If you're not pressed for time or plan ahead, it's also easy to whip up a simple blueberry compote in under 30 minutes. You can get a decent dose of antioxidants and vitamins this way, too, resulting in a filling and nutritional breakfast.