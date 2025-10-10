This Brand Of Frozen Blueberry Waffles Doesn't Deserve A Spot In Your Freezer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From donuts to flavored lattes to overly sweet breakfast cereals, there are plenty of ways to get your day off to a sugary start. (Thank goodness for the savory end of the breakfast food spectrum: eggs, bacon, etc.) Waffles are yet another entry on the sweet side of things, especially if you're generous with the syrup, which is why it's nice that some brands have created frozen waffles with added protein. Unfortunately, one of the major players in the protein waffle field, Kodiak, didn't fare so well in Chowhound's ranking of frozen blueberry waffles, coming in last out of the seven brands we tried.

We actually found quite a lot to enjoy about Kodiak's Blueberry Power Waffles, but its main downfall was the utter lack of blueberries! One waffle only had a single blueberry within it, and, upon further taste testing, this didn't seem to be an anomaly, but rather the norm. When the product is supposedly a blueberry waffle, a single blueberry is unforgivable. And the price didn't ease the disappointment, either: A single box of eight waffles was $7. Compare this to the winning brand, Great Value, which sells a box of 24 decent blueberry waffles (that do indeed contain blueberries) for around $4.

On the positive side, the Kodiak waffles had a good taste, a satisfying crunchiness, and a hearty texture that made for a relatively filling meal. Kodiak's Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix is pretty great (and one of the best favorite high-protein products at Costco), so if you have time, this may be a better choice. Just add your own berries for a fruity breakfast.