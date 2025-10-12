10 Of The Most Common Baking Measuring Mistakes, According To A Professional Chef

You've probably heard of the old adage that baking is a science and cooking is an art. Though in many ways both require technical precision and creative flair, ultimately for a cake or pastry to turn out properly, accuracy and attention to detail are integral. This is something that comes more naturally to some of us than others.

Perhaps one of the greatest secrets to better baking is precisely measuring ingredients when preparing a recipe. This not only requires specific tools, it can be more challenging than it may seem. There are a number of pitfalls you may encounter when scooping out a tablespoon of flour or pouring a cup of milk into a measuring cup that you may not even realize you are making that can completely derail an otherwise perfect recipe.

As a professional chef who operated a bed and breakfast for nearly 18 years, I have a bit of expertise on the matter. I was in charge of baking all of the breads, pastries, and desserts served at the inn and it is a skill that I wasn't born with. Through experience and lots of trial and error, I mastered this craft and learned some valuable tips along the way that I'm prepared to share with you. Read on to discover some of the most common baking measuring mistakes you might encounter in the kitchen and how to fix them.