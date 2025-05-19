This Brilliant Mess-Free Baking Hack Makes Measuring Honey A Breeze

The world always seems a little sweeter with a slice of cake, and yet there are a lot of excuses not to start a baking project. From time constraints to a lack of essential baking equipment, a batch of cupcakes or even a quick bread (which gets its name from how fast they come together) is a bit of a commitment, but a lot of people skip a scratch recipe simply because they don't want to make a big mess. If measuring gooey, sticky ingredients that cling to measuring spoons like honey or maple syrup is preventing you from baking up your best life, you'll be happy to know that there's a simple, mess-free hack to save the day. All you have to do is press your measuring spoon into the dry ingredients to make an indent, and then pour the sticky stuff into the spot where you made a hole.

This trick is so easy you might kick yourself for not thinking of it sooner, but before you try it, keep in mind that there are also a couple of drawbacks. The first is that this hack only works well when the recipe calls for mixing dry and wet ingredients. Also, it's best used only for thick liquids, like corn syrup and the aforementioned honey, which won't immediately get absorbed into dry flour or sugar. Be sure, too, to only fill the hole just to the top as you would in the spoon so that you don't overdo it.