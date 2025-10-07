8 Best New Fast Food Items You Have To Try In October 2025

Crunchy leaves are on the ground, Halloween decorations are popping up everywhere, and, finally, our favorite fast food locations are coming out with their spooky season offerings. October 2025 is revving up to be a great month for fast food, with chains offering everything from brand-new burgers to Halloween-specific desserts. Fall fast food offerings go far beyond topping everything with pumpkin spice — chains across the country are putting out new and exciting items, many of which you'll only be able to enjoy for a limited time.

We took some time to research the latest limited-time menu items from Burger King, Culver's, Coldstone Creamery, and more, and we can't wait to dig in and give these soon-to-be-gone entrees, sides, and desserts a try. While exact offerings may vary depending on your location, you should be able to find these new fall menu items at chains within the United States. Grab your vintage McDonald's Boo Bucket (we've got a few throwback items on the list, so Millennials, get ready), turn on your favorite Halloween movie (we're partial to "The Nightmare Before Christmas," but to each their own), and let's check out what fast food has to offer this month.