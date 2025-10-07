8 Best New Fast Food Items You Have To Try In October 2025
Crunchy leaves are on the ground, Halloween decorations are popping up everywhere, and, finally, our favorite fast food locations are coming out with their spooky season offerings. October 2025 is revving up to be a great month for fast food, with chains offering everything from brand-new burgers to Halloween-specific desserts. Fall fast food offerings go far beyond topping everything with pumpkin spice — chains across the country are putting out new and exciting items, many of which you'll only be able to enjoy for a limited time.
We took some time to research the latest limited-time menu items from Burger King, Culver's, Coldstone Creamery, and more, and we can't wait to dig in and give these soon-to-be-gone entrees, sides, and desserts a try. While exact offerings may vary depending on your location, you should be able to find these new fall menu items at chains within the United States. Grab your vintage McDonald's Boo Bucket (we've got a few throwback items on the list, so Millennials, get ready), turn on your favorite Halloween movie (we're partial to "The Nightmare Before Christmas," but to each their own), and let's check out what fast food has to offer this month.
Get spooky with Boo Batter at Cold Stone
If you love Cake Batter Ice Cream from Cold Stone, you'll want to get in line for the return of Boo Batter (it's the Cake Batter flavor dyed black). Try it as a part of the chain's Treat or Treat sundae, which comes topped with Kit Kats, Halloween Oreo cookies, and M&Ms.
Enjoy a throwback to the past with KFC's Original Honey BBQ Sauce
Throw on your old Backstreet Boys CD and head to KFC for a taste of '90s nostalgia — the chain is bringing back its much-missed Original Honey BBQ Sauce as of October 6. The sauce is sweet, smoky, and perfectly works its way into the nooks and crannies of the crunchy exterior of KFC's bone-in chicken, tenders, and chicken sandwiches.
Indulge your sweet tooth with Burger King's Franken-Candy Sundae
Kids and adults alike can enjoy this super-colorful Halloween treat at Burger King. Reviewers say the purple sauce is similar to hot fudge, and that the candies on top of the sundae are similar to Pop Rocks. Enjoy the Franken-Candy Sundae on its own or alongside other October BK offerings (like Vampire Nuggets).
Load up on dippers with Wendy's brand-new Tendys
While most of the items on this list are temporary menu additions, Wendy's Tendys look like they're here to stay (and for good reason — our Tendys review found them to be delicious). These crispy chicken strips have similar seasoning to Wendy's chicken nuggets and are available with several dipping sauce options, including Wendy's signature sauce — a creamy, spicy, game-changing condiment.
Take a walk on the orange side with Burger King's Jack-O-Lantern Whopper
The Jack-O-Lantern Whopper at Burger King has everything you'd get on a standard Whopper — the only difference is bacon, plus the orange bun and the black sesame seeds designed to celebrate the Halloween season. Pair it with a side of onion rings (despite the debate over whether they contain legit, non-dehydrated onions, they're still delicious), or try a side of Burger King's limited-time-only Mummy Mozzarella Fries.
Spice up your wings with Wingstop's Haunted Habanero Sauce
Watch your back if you decide to try the Haunted Habanero sauce at Wingstop — reviewers say it tastes similar to the chain's popular Mango Habanero wing sauce, with a serious kick that sneaks up on you a minute or so after your first bite. Order the sweet-and-spicy sauce on boneless wings, bone-in wings, tenders, or a sandwich for a super-hot kick.
Enjoy a Choco Taco taste-alike with Taco Bell x Salt & Straw's Tacolate Ice Cream Taco
So many of us remember finishing off a meal at a neon-themed Taco Bell in the '90s with a Choco Taco, and Salt & Straw worked with the Bell to bring back the nostalgia. The Tacolate consists of cinnamon-ancho ice cream smashed into a waffle cone taco shell, all dipped in chocolate and topped with crispy puffed brown rice. Want to spice it up even more? Top your Tacolate with one of the collab's saucy offerings, available in Wildberry Cinnamon and Mango Jalapeño.
Get serious umami flavor with Culver's Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger
Available with single, double, or triple beef patties, Culver's limited-time Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger comes on a garlic herb pretzel bun and is topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Vampires, beware: reviewers say this burger is super-packed with garlic flavor, so you may want to get the garlic mayo on the side if you're not a huge fan.