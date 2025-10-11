What You Need To Know To Before Buying Offal Meat
Offal may not be something you've tried before, or even heard of before, but it certainly has a place in the culinary world — and you deserve to know a few things about it before you try to buy it. Offal refers to the internal organ meats of an animal. We're talking liver, kidneys, tongue, tripe, and all that good stuff that doesn't show up too often in the fresh meat case at the grocery store.
To shed some light on what you need to know before buying offal, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with Pat LaFrieda, a renowned fourth-generation butcher and the CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. "Offal gets a bad rap," LaFrieda said, "but it's some of the most flavorful meat out there if you know where to get it." Finding a butcher you trust is important — and if they don't carry offal meats on a regular basis, just ask. In fact, LaFrieda encourages asking questions, like where the offal was sourced and how it was raised. It's okay to ask your butcher about things like the freshness of the meat too, if it's been kept consistently cold, and how it's been handled. "A good butcher will answer all of these questions without hesitation," LaFrieda said.
He's also got a few good tips for what to look for once you find offal. "Make sure it's fresh, firm, [and] clean-smelling," he said, "none of that slimy nonsense, and keep it cold up until you cook it."
It's not just what you buy, it's what you do with it
"Offal's not scary if you treat it right," Pat LaFrieda said, and he isn't alone in his opinion. In places like France and the Middle East, sweetbreads, which are not actually bread but thymus glands, are quite popular, not to mention delicious. If you cook it right, you get tender, flavorful meat, but using the right approach for these cuts is key. "Take kidneys, for example, " LaFrieda said. "You want to trim the fat, pull out the tough core, and hit them quickly over high heat so they stay juicy." When it comes to liver, LaFrieda's preferred prep technique is a popular method that gets great results. He recommends soaking the liver in milk to get a silky, rich texture. When it comes to cooking up beef tongue, which is a great protein option for everything from tacos to salads, La Freida's advice is just as clear. "Braise it slowly, peel it, then give it a quick sear or toss it on the grill. It will melt in your mouth every time."
If you've never eaten offal, chicken livers or sweetbreads are a great introduction to organ meats. As you familiarize yourself with offal, you can try other options like hearts, kidneys, and brains. Just take care in purchasing and preparing them properly, and they won't fail you. As LaFrieda said, "Handle it with respect, cook it thoroughly, and offal can easily steal the show."