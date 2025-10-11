What You Need To Know To Before Buying Offal Meat

Offal may not be something you've tried before, or even heard of before, but it certainly has a place in the culinary world — and you deserve to know a few things about it before you try to buy it. Offal refers to the internal organ meats of an animal. We're talking liver, kidneys, tongue, tripe, and all that good stuff that doesn't show up too often in the fresh meat case at the grocery store.

To shed some light on what you need to know before buying offal, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with Pat LaFrieda, a renowned fourth-generation butcher and the CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. "Offal gets a bad rap," LaFrieda said, "but it's some of the most flavorful meat out there if you know where to get it." Finding a butcher you trust is important — and if they don't carry offal meats on a regular basis, just ask. In fact, LaFrieda encourages asking questions, like where the offal was sourced and how it was raised. It's okay to ask your butcher about things like the freshness of the meat too, if it's been kept consistently cold, and how it's been handled. "A good butcher will answer all of these questions without hesitation," LaFrieda said.

He's also got a few good tips for what to look for once you find offal. "Make sure it's fresh, firm, [and] clean-smelling," he said, "none of that slimy nonsense, and keep it cold up until you cook it."