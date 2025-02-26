Should You Really Soak Liver In Milk For The Best Flavor?

Liver is one of those things that regularly gets a big "ew" whenever it comes up in conversation. But, while some find its bloody, bitter flavor and chewy texture overpowering, others don't consider its complexity and earthiness so offal (pun intended). Despite not being everyone's favorite, this underrated cut of meat is packed with essential nutrients to the point that a single serving can cover a host of your daily vitamin and mineral needs. When cooked properly, liver turns into an irresistibly soft and tender delicacy that practically melts in your mouth.

That said, what's the trick to masking its bitterness and convincing skeptics to give it a second chance? This is where milk comes into the picture. It might sound strange, but soaking liver in milk (or buttermilk which you can make with 2 everyday ingredients) for about an hour or so not only neutralizes its bitterness but also improves its texture. Just make sure not to overdo it, as soaking for more than two hours can make it too mushy. Milk naturally contains lactic acid, even if only in small amounts. This helps reduce microbial contamination in liver and improve its taste.