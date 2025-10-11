To Pick Out The Best Pineapple, Look Directly Into Its 'Eyes'

If you have ever wondered how to pick out a perfectly ripe pineapple, the answer is to look it in the eyes. According to Rick Martinez, cookbook author and chef, who shares his culinary knowledge on his Substack Sazón, a good way to know if a pineapple is ripe is to check if it has large, round, and evenly spaced eyes. However, it's not the only thing you should be looking for if you want a sweet, juicy pineapple. Martinez says that an ideal pineapple should have eyes that are gold in color.

"Pineapples can turn deep golden, almost like a banana," he says. "So that's sort of the ideal, which you'll probably never, ever see in the U.S." Pineapples grow in tropical climates, and they often travel far to get to American grocery store aisles. Since a pineapple with fully golden eyes is rare, Martinez says the next best thing is to look for ones with eyes that are around half green and half gold, as those will be sweeter than pineapples with all green eyes.

"All green is probably going to be super hard," he warns. "Even if the eyes are completely, evenly spaced, it's going to be tart and nothing else. And the other unfortunate thing is they don't get sweeter as they sit. If it's picked green and unripe and tart and hard, it's just going to stay that way until it starts to rot."