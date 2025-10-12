9 Best International Food Items At Publix
While Publix is known for its fresh subs and Southern classic staples, it also offers a surprisingly wide variety of international foods that bring travel destinations right to your kitchen. From rich Thai curries and Moroccan simmer sauces to tangy English spreads and Korean pantry essentials, the chain's international aisle is a hidden gem for food lovers seeking global flavors without the passport. Like other regular Publix shoppers, I have my favorites when it comes to international foods available at the chain, and I'm happy to share them with you.
Whether you're working to expand your culinary horizons or looking for an easy way to spice up your usual routine, there's a fresh flavor here for every taste. These selections aren't just delicious, they're also ingredients that are approachable for home cooks of all skill levels — no fancy tools required. If you've hesitated before to explore new flavors because you didn't know where to start, now's your chance. Let's go around the world through the aisles of Publix and scope out some popular and underrated flavors that are all worth a spot in your next grocery haul.
1. Krinos Tahini
This tahini from Krinos is praised for being very creamy and smooth with a rich flavor compared to other brands, as well as having rich flavor. Tahini is a mildly nutty, creamy sauce-like paste made of ground sesame seeds, and sometimes it has other spices added to it. It is commonly used in things like hummus and baba ganoush, falafel, spread on toast, or drizzled on roasted vegetables or beans. It's even used in desserts like halva or tahini brownies. It's also delicious as a base for a creamy salad dressing. This underrated ingredient will add an umami boost to many of your classic recipes.
Tahini is also loved for its nutrient-rich profile. It's packed with protein, healthy fats, and minerals like calcium and iron. Versatile, nutritious, vegan, and delicious, this tahini paste is a worthy addition to your kitchen. Whether used in savory or sweet dishes, it brings a distinctive taste and creamy richness that enhances a wide range of recipes.
2. Huy Fong Chili Garlic Sauce
I think Huy Fong chili garlic sauce might be the most underrated ingredient in or outside of the international section. Seriously, I use it in everything. It adds a spicy and garlicky kick to salad dressings, sauces, soups, stir fries, and even in pizza or pasta sauce. I use it as a garnish, I mix it in with rice...I could go on, but you get it.
It does add quite a bit of heat, so be sure to add it slowly until you get a sense of the intensity of the flavor profile and don't end up with a meal that burns your taste buds off. It adds the perfect kick, and the 8-ounce jar is just the right size for using it regularly before it spoils — and it's enough to be completely worth the price!
If you've never tried a chili garlic sauce, this is your sign. It might change everything for you in the kitchen.
3. Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Red Curry Paste
Thai Kitchen red curry paste is a bold, aromatic blend of red chili pepper, garlic, lemongrass, salt, shallot, coriander root, and kaffir lime peel, which all combine to deliver vibrant Thai flavors and a base for many meals. This paste is a foundational flavor in Thai curries, and can also be used as a marinade, in salad, stir fry, soups, and sauces. It's typically sautéed in a little oil, then coconut milk is added to form a creamy curry base. From there, you can add meat, seafood, tofu, or vegetables to build a full Thai red curry. Because this paste is so dense with spices, you only need a small amount to achieve a bold flavor.
Full disclosure: I've liked every Thai Kitchen product I've tried. That said, if you're not into spicy, the green curry paste from the same brand is the slightly milder version , and I absolutely recommend having one or both in your refrigerator.
4. Mackays Lemon Curd
This English favorite, Mackays lemon curd, is bright, sweet, tangy, and creamy, as well as incredibly, and perhaps surprisingly, versatile and can be used in a variety of recipes. It's often used as a spread on toast, scones, or cookies, bringing a bright, zesty twist to your regular toasted bread and butter in the morning. It's also popular as a filling for pastries or swirled into yogurt for a quick, flavorful treat. My favorite way to enjoy this lemon curd spread is on a piece of sourdough toast with a slab of fresh Irish butter.
Aside from flavor, Mackay's lemon curd is also loved for its use of natural ingredients, the guarantee of no added colors or flavors, and absolutely no high fructose corn syrup. Mackay's also commits to using top-of-the-line quality equipment and processes in order to uphold the company guarantee to deliver homemade flavor with grocery store convenience. These commitments are reassuring as a customer who tires of the disappointment of reading a food label for a product I'm excited about and seeing high fructose corn syrup in the top few ingredients.
5. Sharwood's Medium Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce
Before trying Sharwood's medium tikka masala simmer sauce, I had been a loyal customer to another brand. This rich, creamy tomato-based sauce with a hint of coconut and cardamom completely stole the show though. Infused with the traditional flavors of aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala, this sauce is balanced and versatile while being rich with flavor that will have you doubting it came from a jar.
I always serve this sauce over rice with homemade garlic naan (extra garlic, please). Sometimes, I also add a splash of heavy whipping cream to play up the richness even more. When it comes to protein, lamb, chicken, tofu, or veggies are great options. You can even add paneer, a soft and mild white cheese common in Indian cooking that's super tasty and totally easy to cook with if you keep these things in mind. This sauce also has a bit of heat, which elevates all of the other flavors and perfectly complements the overall experience of whatever dish you choose to create. If you're not a fan of spicy food or you're feeding sensitive little ones, don't worry. Publix also carries an extra mild version, so everyone can join in on these fantastic flavors regardless of spice tolerance.
6. La Costeña Chipotles
La Costeña chipotles are widely loved for their bold, smoky flavor with the right kick of spice and their wide versatility in cooking that is difficult to replicate with other flavors. These perfectly ripened, smoked chipotle peppers add instant depth and heat to a variety of dishes, and unlike the dried version, require no soaking or additional preparation — they're completely ready to use. These peppers are the perfect addition to all kinds of traditional and unique meals from salsas and chilis to mashed potatoes and scrambled eggs. You can even make your own delicious homemade chipotle sauce with any extra peppers and store it in the fridge for later!
One thing about this ingredient is that a little certainly goes a long way. The flavor of these peppers is powerful, and they've got some heat to them, so be sure to taste-test as you add them to be sure you get the spice level just right.
7. Mina Cooking Sauce, Morrocan Chicken Tagine
This Moroccan chicken tagine cooking sauce brings vibrant and authentic Moroccan flavors into your kitchen with ease. This sauce is infused with garlic, ginger, coriander, saffron, and cinnamon, and balances the sweet, savory, and earthy balance laden with warm spices that is signature in Moroccan cooking. The rich sauce is wonderfully versatile, and you can take your pick between chicken, beef, vegetables, lamb, tofu, or your favorite bean or chickpea (which is my favorite for a speedy, low-effort, nutrient-dense meal).
This sauce is easy to use: Just toss your protein in, simmer, and serve. Some home cooks like to use this sauce as part of a traditional tagine experience (which you can replicate with a tight-fitting pot and lid if you don't have a tagine of your own), allowing the meal to cook slowly and evenly for maximum flavor. These meals are occasionally served over couscous, which is the national dish of Morocco! Serving the sauce over couscous adds a robustness to the meal and allows the fragrant spices to shine. Optional but recommended: Garnish your meal with fresh parsley — a burst of herbal freshness atop this rich and flavorful meal will be a perfect pop to balance each bite.
8. Manischewitz Falafel Mix
This Manischewitz falafel mix is a personal favorite for its convenience, robust flavor, and satisfying texture. This became a go-to of mine when I was a vegetarian and looking for a quick way to get a satisfying and savory protein-packed meal without loading up on protein powder, and has remained a favorite ever since.
The main ingredients in this mix are ground chickpeas and a blend of spices like garlic, cumin, and coriander; this version is also a bit spicy. The mix offers a simple way to prepare falafel in crisp, golden-brown patties that are packed with flavor and protein and totally satiating. The instructions only call for water as an ingredient and a short resting time before frying or baking, which is great for busy bees who still want to enjoy authentic flavors but might not have the time to make everything from scratch. For the best results, you can even let the mixture refrigerate overnight.
9. Bibigo Seaweed Wraps
These seaweed wraps from Bibigo are made from premium roasted seaweed, and offer a crisp texture and rich umami flavor that appeals to a variety of flavor palates. They are extra delicious when complemented with a bit of nutty sesame oil, which enhances the natural taste of the salty seaweed without overpowering other ingredients or being too intense itself. These 100% organic seaweed wraps are perfectly flexible and thin while remaining durable and rollable, and are great for kimbap or sushi. Buyers love that these wraps are certified gluten free and non-GMO in addition to the certified organic label. Not to mention, the flavor is totally fresh and they have a great texture.
These wraps are a great low-carb alternative to bread and tortillas. They can also be sliced up as a topping on soup or salad, or of course, can be used to make traditional rice-based wraps. Whether you use Bibigo Seaweed Wraps in packed lunches, as a quick snack, or in your very own unique fusion recipe, they are a pantry must-have for those looking to enjoy traditional Korean ingredients with modern convenience.
Methodology
In order to find the best international food options offered at Publix, I scoured the website's international food section. I first looked at the section as a whole, then filtered items from highest to lowest popularity, and selected that I personally knew to be delicious. I then started filtering by country and region in order to touch on flavors from all around the globe and prevent a rabbit hole into one area or region of the world. I also browsed social media and online reviews to see which products were well-liked all around.