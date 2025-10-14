Ditch The Tortilla Chips. Ruffles Are Your New Favorite Base For Nachos
You may think nachos are the perfect snack that require no changes, and while you'd be right, you can always make something great even better. If you agree, then it's time to let Ruffles step in to take the crown from tortilla chips as the ultimate nacho base. Think about it — this is a choice rooted in structural integrity. These are potato chips with ridges built in, and what are ridges if not perfect little guardrails that can hold everything from molten cheese to a pile of salsa? Swapping out the classic, triangle, corn tortilla chips for potato chips brings a whole new layer to the nacho experience, and perhaps a sturdier one. If you have ever scooped up a loaded tortilla chip only to watch it break in half, then you know the heartache.
Because they have a thicker cut and deep grooves, Ruffles may actually be better at keeping their distinctive crunch under all the toppings — unlike triangle tortilla chips that have a tendency of getting bogged down and snapping. That classic ridged Ruffles structure means they should be able to distribute heat and moisture more easily instead of soaking it up, which is a guaranteed way to turn a corn chip soggy. Yes, it's officially time to break open a packet of Ruffles for your next game night, and if you want to take your snack artistry to even further levels, brush up on foolproof game-night nacho techniques before you start layering, too.
Build your nachos bold, not basic
Potato chip nachos allow you to get a little more experimental by skipping the Tex-Mex playbook altogether and utilizing their thicker cut and oil-rich surface to throw on heavier and richer toppings than you would corn chips. For example, some classic Ruffles with sea salt would taste incredible with some smoky bacon, jalapeños, and cheddar. Or, if you're out to impress, top some Cheddar and Sour Cream Ruffles with blue cheese and scallions. It's a cheese-on-cheese affair but the warmth of the cheddar balances out the sharpness of the blue cheese. For anyone who doesn't mind getting messy, try mixing some of your perfect homemade barbecue sauce with shredded chicken and caramelized onions. Then add a drizzle of ranch on top of Ruffles Smokehouse BBQ to create nachos that have a backyard cookout twist. Those ridges will catch every bit of the barbecue sauce and cheese, so no need to be shy, but this probably isn't a recipe for a first date.
The trick with any nachos is to layer them with care by putting the cheese first, heating it up, then adding some toppings so as not to overwhelm the chips. This is true for both corn- and potato-based chips. Remember that jalapeños are essential to make any nacho cheese sauce irresistible, especially if you like a little spice. Just keep the heating period brief since you want the cheese to melt but not for the Ruffles to lose their essential crunch.