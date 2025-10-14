Ditch The Tortilla Chips. Ruffles Are Your New Favorite Base For Nachos

You may think nachos are the perfect snack that require no changes, and while you'd be right, you can always make something great even better. If you agree, then it's time to let Ruffles step in to take the crown from tortilla chips as the ultimate nacho base. Think about it — this is a choice rooted in structural integrity. These are potato chips with ridges built in, and what are ridges if not perfect little guardrails that can hold everything from molten cheese to a pile of salsa? Swapping out the classic, triangle, corn tortilla chips for potato chips brings a whole new layer to the nacho experience, and perhaps a sturdier one. If you have ever scooped up a loaded tortilla chip only to watch it break in half, then you know the heartache.

Because they have a thicker cut and deep grooves, Ruffles may actually be better at keeping their distinctive crunch under all the toppings — unlike triangle tortilla chips that have a tendency of getting bogged down and snapping. That classic ridged Ruffles structure means they should be able to distribute heat and moisture more easily instead of soaking it up, which is a guaranteed way to turn a corn chip soggy. Yes, it's officially time to break open a packet of Ruffles for your next game night, and if you want to take your snack artistry to even further levels, brush up on foolproof game-night nacho techniques before you start layering, too.