The Thrift Store Enameled Cookware That Predates Le Creuset

Le Creuset is one of the trendiest kitchenware brands on the market. Many are obsessed with expanding their personal collections, paying special attention to each new release. But this isn't the first highly lauded collectible cookware on the market. Predating Le Creuset is Cathrineholm — originally produced just outside Halden, Norway. As production halted with the factory's closure in the 1970s, this kitchenware brand swiftly reached collectable status, and prices shot up.

The brand's heyday was during the '50s through '70s across Europe and in the United States. You can still find them in thrift stores — at decent prices, if you're lucky — and they're available from online reseller platforms like Etsy, eBay, and homeware resale stores. The products, cast in steel and sealed with a porcelain enamel coating, are known for their durability, one of the key things to look for when thrifting cookware.

The brand's lead designer, Grete Prytz Kittelsen, is responsible for much of Cathrineholm's brand identity, but she didn't create the most popular design herself. Those pieces don a unique repeating lotus petal pattern created by Arne Clausen. The lotus design was introduced in 1965 and became a central part of the brand's identity. You can see it incorporated across plates, pans, pots, salt and pepper shakers, tea pots, and even Dutch ovens. If you're after this particular collection, you'll be pleased to know you can find reproductions online via the Arne Clausen Collection.