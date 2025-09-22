The Rare Kitchen Thrift Find That's Built To Last
Thrifting can turn up some unexpected kitchen treasures from time to time if you know what to look for. Kitchen appliances at a thrift store should be approached with caution since one can't really tell from first glance what their working condition is. However, this is not the case with kitchenware like plates, pots, and jars, especially those that have been made to last.
One particular category of kitchenware to keep an eye out for is stoneware. Sturdier than porcelain and earthenware, some stoneware pieces can date back quite a few years, and, more importantly, still have many years of use left in them. Whether you're looking for a decorative or functional piece for your kitchen, if you come across something that feels like stoneware (we'll get to how you can recognize it), it's a good idea to check its price since you might be holding a great find in your hands. It's not that stoneware is awfully expensive; it's just very useful and versatile, and since buying it at a thrift store is generally cheaper, you'll likely save money on it.
Stoneware is durable because of the higher temperature used in the manufacturing process. This makes it impervious to water even when unglazed, and you'll generally find the pieces to be significantly heavier than regular earthenware. Since it can be quite old, expect to find pieces with quaint color schemes or even some writing, which makes them a one-of-a-kind find. Unlike something like decorative plates, a vintage kitchen design trend we're happy to leave in the past, stoneware pieces often have a timeless aesthetic that makes them great for decor as well.
Stoneware is a great thrift find with many uses
A piece of thrift stoneware can hold quite a bit of history. It may also have gone through a fair bit of use, but because of how hardy and resistant to chipping the material is, you're unlikely to be able to tell. Buying pre-used stoneware that's been cooked in can mean that you get a piece that's pre-seasoned. Much like cast iron, unglazed stoneware gets seasoned over multiple uses, forming a natural non-stick layer. Combined with the fact that stoneware conducts heat evenly, this makes it a valuable addition to your cookware collection. While great for baking, stovetop use can be a little risky and may cause stoneware to crack, so it's best to avoid using your thrift stoneware on the hob.
Since it's a thrift store, it's important to examine your find closely before purchase. If you do find a piece that's chipped, it's probably been through some rough use. This could also mean that its structure is compromised, so it's best to use a chipped piece for decoration and not for cooking. Since stoneware was also used for storage, look for such pieces to add some vintage decor to your home. Objects like small stoneware jars and boxes are great retro thrift finds for kitchen decoration that can also be used to store small items and reduce clutter. Large stoneware pieces like pickling jars and amphoras also make great decor elements. They're particularly useful for growing plants and can be placed outdoors because they're so hardy.
The best stoneware pieces to keep an eye out for when thrifting
It's worth keeping an eye out for specific pieces that are quintessential of old-fashioned stoneware and could become valuable additions to your home. The first is to look for large bowls. These heavy pieces of kitchenware were used in the past as versatile mixing bowls and can still fulfill that use as well as most other modern counterparts. Stoneware doesn't absorb odors and is relatively easy to clean. Plus, the weight helps keep the bowl stable during vigorous mixing. Best of all, these bowls are equally handy for prep and serving, since they are elegant enough to place on the dining table. Similarly, stoneware baking dishes are a good find. They churn out great results in the oven because of stoneware's even heating and, once again, can be used for both cooking and serving.
In general, look for pieces that are rough and handmade with slightly vintage colors and designs. In addition to being heavy, you'll notice that most stoneware will have an unglazed bottom with exposed rough clay where you may find the manufacturer's seal embossed. This is helpful if you want to evaluate your find.
Complete stoneware sets, or pots with intact lids, are also great thrift store picks. Since vintage stoneware mostly involved handmade manufacturing, it's next to impossible to find matching replacement pieces for incomplete sets. Complete sets or pieces with lids, when found intact, can be quite rare. That said, even if a piece seems to come as an incomplete set or is missing a component, it might be worth picking up this sturdy thrift store find because of how versatile and long-lasting it is.