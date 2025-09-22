The Rare Kitchen Thrift Find That's Built To Last

Thrifting can turn up some unexpected kitchen treasures from time to time if you know what to look for. Kitchen appliances at a thrift store should be approached with caution since one can't really tell from first glance what their working condition is. However, this is not the case with kitchenware like plates, pots, and jars, especially those that have been made to last.

One particular category of kitchenware to keep an eye out for is stoneware. Sturdier than porcelain and earthenware, some stoneware pieces can date back quite a few years, and, more importantly, still have many years of use left in them. Whether you're looking for a decorative or functional piece for your kitchen, if you come across something that feels like stoneware (we'll get to how you can recognize it), it's a good idea to check its price since you might be holding a great find in your hands. It's not that stoneware is awfully expensive; it's just very useful and versatile, and since buying it at a thrift store is generally cheaper, you'll likely save money on it.

Stoneware is durable because of the higher temperature used in the manufacturing process. This makes it impervious to water even when unglazed, and you'll generally find the pieces to be significantly heavier than regular earthenware. Since it can be quite old, expect to find pieces with quaint color schemes or even some writing, which makes them a one-of-a-kind find. Unlike something like decorative plates, a vintage kitchen design trend we're happy to leave in the past, stoneware pieces often have a timeless aesthetic that makes them great for decor as well.