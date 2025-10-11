Shake And Bake Chicken Just Got 10x Better With Red Lobster Biscuit Mix

If you grew up between the mid 1960s and early 2000s, then you almost certainly had Shake 'N Bake chicken for dinner every once in a while. It's actually still around, but it's one of those nostalgic meals that seemed to pop up on everyone's dinner plates during those decades. The concept of Shake 'N Bake was that people could make chicken (or other foods like cod or pork) with a crispy texture and savory flavor by just baking it in the oven rather than deep-frying it. But the truth is you don't even need the classic Shake 'N Bake mix to have a similar — and even more flavorful — meal. Instead, substitute it with a seasoned package of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix.

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits are arguably the chain restaurant's best-known item. They first hit menus in 1992, and eventually, the biscuits' popularity led the brand to start selling its mix in stores. While it's meant to be turned into biscuits, it actually makes for a flavorful, crispy coating on baked chicken.