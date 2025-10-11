Shake And Bake Chicken Just Got 10x Better With Red Lobster Biscuit Mix
If you grew up between the mid 1960s and early 2000s, then you almost certainly had Shake 'N Bake chicken for dinner every once in a while. It's actually still around, but it's one of those nostalgic meals that seemed to pop up on everyone's dinner plates during those decades. The concept of Shake 'N Bake was that people could make chicken (or other foods like cod or pork) with a crispy texture and savory flavor by just baking it in the oven rather than deep-frying it. But the truth is you don't even need the classic Shake 'N Bake mix to have a similar — and even more flavorful — meal. Instead, substitute it with a seasoned package of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix.
Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits are arguably the chain restaurant's best-known item. They first hit menus in 1992, and eventually, the biscuits' popularity led the brand to start selling its mix in stores. While it's meant to be turned into biscuits, it actually makes for a flavorful, crispy coating on baked chicken.
Tips for making Cheddar Bay Biscuit chicken
There are plenty of creative ways to use Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, and for the chicken, there's no need to add any more ingredients outside of what already comes in the biscuit mix's package. But you do want to make sure you add the smaller seasoning packet into the breading mixture prior to coating the chicken. Just mix the two in a bowl, then you're set. Add the biscuit mix to a large enough bowl so you can easily flip the chicken around to coat it without having to worry about biscuit mix falling over the sides.
The amount of biscuit mix you'll need depends on how the type of chicken you're making (for example, the package will coat a higher number of drumsticks than chicken legs). If you want to ensure an extra crispy exterior, you can add a little oil spray to coat the chicken before putting it in the oven. Then, just bake the chicken as you normally would if you were using classic Shake 'N Bake, and you have an easy meal in minutes.