Shake 'N Bake Codfish Is The Only Way You'll Want To Eat This Seafood From Now On
Whether you're trying to supplement your diet with more lean protein or simply trying to expand your palate, fish is an excellent place to start. Cod, in particular, is mild enough to please many certified fish haters in addition to boasting about 20 grams of protein per serving and hefty doses of potassium and vitamin B12. However, cod is also a fairly delicate fish that can quickly dry out and fall apart if it's handled incorrectly — which is just one reason why experts suggest battering and frying cod is among the best ways to cook it.
Though deep frying your food obviously defeats the purpose when you're trying to eat a little healthier, there's nothing like the crisp succulence of biting into a perfectly fried piece of fish. Frying is also a popular food preparation among picky eaters, as it helps erase some of that "fishy" flavor that seafood detractors dislike so much. To get the best of both worlds, you may want to rely on a simple solution many of us enjoyed throughout childhood: Shake 'n Bake.
Invented in 1965 as a healthier alternative to deep frying, this convenient seasoned breading mix is designed to create a crispy, craveable texture in the oven instead of hot oil. When applied to cod, it not only helps keep the fish moist and ensures the fillets hold their shape, but also evokes the flavor of traditional fish and chips or elevated fish sticks, especially when doused in malt vinegar or tartar sauce.
Mastering Shake 'n Bake cod before your next fish fry
On the surface, making Shake 'n Bake cod is fairly straightforward — follow the package instructions to coat the cod in the breading mix, bake, and enjoy. However, one of the common mistakes keeping you from achieving perfectly cooked cod is handling the fillets too roughly, something that's all too easy to do when shaking that bag. To avoid damaging your fillets, only add two or three pieces to the bag at a time, and shake gently with a light tossing motion to agitate the seasoning mix rather than ricocheting around the fish inside the bag.
Something else to consider is which seasoning mix to use. Shake 'n Bake has come a long way since the '60s, offering extra crispy breading mixes, along with flavors like ranch and herb, Parmesan crusted, and BBQ glaze. Though any of these would be delicious on cod, keep in mind that heavy seasoning — such as in their buffalo coating mix — might overwhelm the nuanced flavor of the fish, especially if you plan to serve it with a dipping sauce.
Once you've sorted out these details, all that's left to consider are the sides. While french fries or homemade steak frites are delicious and classic options, you might also consider pairings that match the light freshness of the breaded cod. For instance, perfectly crispy air fryer green beans sprinkled with lemon pepper, or sesame-crusted crunchy cauliflower bites could offer the perfect combination of nutrition and indulgence.