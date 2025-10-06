Shake 'N Bake Codfish Is The Only Way You'll Want To Eat This Seafood From Now On

Whether you're trying to supplement your diet with more lean protein or simply trying to expand your palate, fish is an excellent place to start. Cod, in particular, is mild enough to please many certified fish haters in addition to boasting about 20 grams of protein per serving and hefty doses of potassium and vitamin B12. However, cod is also a fairly delicate fish that can quickly dry out and fall apart if it's handled incorrectly — which is just one reason why experts suggest battering and frying cod is among the best ways to cook it.

Though deep frying your food obviously defeats the purpose when you're trying to eat a little healthier, there's nothing like the crisp succulence of biting into a perfectly fried piece of fish. Frying is also a popular food preparation among picky eaters, as it helps erase some of that "fishy" flavor that seafood detractors dislike so much. To get the best of both worlds, you may want to rely on a simple solution many of us enjoyed throughout childhood: Shake 'n Bake.

Invented in 1965 as a healthier alternative to deep frying, this convenient seasoned breading mix is designed to create a crispy, craveable texture in the oven instead of hot oil. When applied to cod, it not only helps keep the fish moist and ensures the fillets hold their shape, but also evokes the flavor of traditional fish and chips or elevated fish sticks, especially when doused in malt vinegar or tartar sauce.