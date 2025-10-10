The Reason Your Pumpkin Bread Always Turns Out Gummy

Although there is an opinion that you should always strain your pumpkin purée when making baked goods, chef Billy Parisi says it's not strictly necessary with pumpkin bread. But you will need to take into account the overall moisture the purée is adding. He says that, when using a recipe that may not call for canned purée, you'll need to test it first, because it will have more moisture than a recipe using fresh pumpkin.

He continues, "If they are just making bread themselves without a recipe, [the moisture] should absolutely be accounted for. There is no need to drain off any excess; rather, it can be countered with additional dry ingredients." If you're making a recipe by weight, he says a 1:1 ratio of purée to flour is a solid standard; or one part purée to two parts flour, when measuring by volume.

Another way to avoid sticky pumpkin bread is to be sure you're mixing your ingredients properly. Too much mixing and the flour will begin to produce gluten, and become far too thick. "There is no need to develop gluten in quick breads like this," Parisi says. "Mix too much and it can dry out the bread and make it overly chewy." That's why we call it pumpkin bread batter, rather than dough — and it's usually best mixed by hand, allowing the ingredients to incorporate without firming up. Just follow these simple expert tips and you'll have a perfectly moist and fluffy pumpkin bread without any extra hassle.