Is Starbucks' Pumpkin Bread Available Year-Round?

You can set your calendar by Starbucks' seasonal menu changes. Many of its most popular items are only available for weeks or months at a time, such as its autumnal pumpkin spice latte, or new year's pistachio items (though you can always make your own pistachio latte at home). This relative scarcity has led many Starbucks customers to keep a close eye on the chain's ever-changing menu. Because of this, there might be some confusion as to what is seasonal and what is a part of the coffee shop's core menu. One such item is the pumpkin and pepita loaf. Many assume that, because the sweet pumpkin bread loaf has a very fall themed flavor, that it is an item limited to the autumn months. However, this is not the case.

As it stands, the pumpkin and pepita loaf is actually a core menu item for the chain, and can be purchased year round. However, since it does have a pumpkin flavor, it may not be highlighted by your local Starbucks until the fall, along with other pumpkin pastries, such as the pumpkin cream cheese muffin. While you may only reach for the pumpkin and pepita loaf in the fall, you can rest assured that the treat is always available to provide a bit of cozy, fall comfort all year round.