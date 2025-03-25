Is Starbucks' Pumpkin Bread Available Year-Round?
You can set your calendar by Starbucks' seasonal menu changes. Many of its most popular items are only available for weeks or months at a time, such as its autumnal pumpkin spice latte, or new year's pistachio items (though you can always make your own pistachio latte at home). This relative scarcity has led many Starbucks customers to keep a close eye on the chain's ever-changing menu. Because of this, there might be some confusion as to what is seasonal and what is a part of the coffee shop's core menu. One such item is the pumpkin and pepita loaf. Many assume that, because the sweet pumpkin bread loaf has a very fall themed flavor, that it is an item limited to the autumn months. However, this is not the case.
As it stands, the pumpkin and pepita loaf is actually a core menu item for the chain, and can be purchased year round. However, since it does have a pumpkin flavor, it may not be highlighted by your local Starbucks until the fall, along with other pumpkin pastries, such as the pumpkin cream cheese muffin. While you may only reach for the pumpkin and pepita loaf in the fall, you can rest assured that the treat is always available to provide a bit of cozy, fall comfort all year round.
The loaf and other year-round wonders
Yes, you can grab a slice of pumpkin loaf all year round (as long as it hasn't sold out for the day at your local Starbucks). But pumpkin loaves aren't the only seasonal themed treats that you can order all year long at Starbucks. There are actually several seasonal treats that you can sip whenever you so please. For example, though peppermint mocha lattes are a winter menu item at Starbucks, the ingredients for the drink are always available. To order a summertime peppermint mocha, all you need do is order a mocha latte (hot or cold) and add in a few pumps of peppermint syrup. You can also use this hack to order a peppermint hot chocolate. Now, most seasonal drinks are truly seasonal, as the syrups used to make them are produced and distributed on a limited basis. So this hack simply won't work for some menu items, such as the pumpkin spice latte, which require special syrups to make. So, you'll just have to console yourself with a pumpkin loaf and remember that, like that old adage goes, "good things come to those who wait."