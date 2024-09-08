The Best Way To Freeze Canned Pumpkin For Later

Pumpkins aren't just meant to spice up your latte. There are way more uses to these underrated winter squashes than you might think, from aiding in the creation of an extra creamy grilled cheese to a Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup recipe. The best part is you don't even need to trouble yourself with gutting a fresh pumpkin to make use of this fruit. All you need to do is grab canned pumpkin from the grocery store and keep it properly stored until use.

There are a few ways to go about that, but for those who aren't planning on using up an entire can in one go, the best method would be to freeze it for later. As opposed to the few extra days it would've survived in the refrigerator, freezing your puree can make it last for up to seven to eight months. This extended shelf life will give you plenty of time to conjure up pumpkin-based recipes without worrying about any drastic changes to the puree's overall quality, taste, or nutritional value. You can even choose the best technique for freezing your product depending on how much of the stuff you have left over and how you plan to use it.