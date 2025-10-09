What Puts The 'Dirty' In A Dirty Matcha Latte?

Although more caffeine is usually in a matcha than a typical brewed green tea, to really get your day off to a buzzing start, you might consider upgrading your matcha latte to a dirty matcha latte. Why would someone want a "dirty" morning drink? Well, it's certainly not the same type of "dirty" as a martini with extra olive brine. What makes a matcha latte dirty is adding a shot of espresso. Would you like some more caffeine with your caffeine?

If you are not that familiar with matcha, but see it featured in an exploding category cropping up on coffee menus, it is helpful to know that matcha is made from the same plant as green tea, but what separates matcha from green tea is that the leaves are dried and ground into a powder. This powder is whisked with hot water to create the base of a matcha drink. So, you are actually drinking the pulverized tea leaves, as opposed to just steeping the leaves and drinking the water like you would with brewed green tea. Matcha is often described as tasting grassy or earthy. Although it has inspired legions of ardent followers around the globe, it is somewhat of an acquired taste, so adding a bitter, rich espresso shot on top may sound even more curious.