The Absolute Best Frozen Blueberry Waffles We Tasted Aren't From Eggo

Frozen waffles are a quick and delicious breakfast you can't go wrong with. Whether you like them plain, blueberry-flavored, or with chocolate chips, there's a frozen waffle out there for everyone. While Eggo may be the brand that comes to mind when you think of frozen waffles, there's another one that outshines them in this fruity category. Chowhound tried and ranked major frozen blueberry waffle brands, and the brand we found to be the best was, unexpectedly, Great Value.

Walmart's Great Value brand blueberry waffles were delicious and toasted up perfectly. Not only did we find these waffles to be the best-tasting, but they're also the most cost-effective. A 24-count box of waffles costs $4.14, whereas a 24-count pack of Eggo waffles costs roughly $6. Eggo may be a well-known brand, but it actually ranked quite low on our list. In comparison to the Great Value waffles, the Eggo waffles took much longer to toast and were nothing special. Many customers also say they love the Great Value waffles because they're a bit thicker compared to Eggo ones as well. For the price, texture, and flavor, Great Value is absolutely the way to go.