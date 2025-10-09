The Absolute Best Frozen Blueberry Waffles We Tasted Aren't From Eggo
Frozen waffles are a quick and delicious breakfast you can't go wrong with. Whether you like them plain, blueberry-flavored, or with chocolate chips, there's a frozen waffle out there for everyone. While Eggo may be the brand that comes to mind when you think of frozen waffles, there's another one that outshines them in this fruity category. Chowhound tried and ranked major frozen blueberry waffle brands, and the brand we found to be the best was, unexpectedly, Great Value.
Walmart's Great Value brand blueberry waffles were delicious and toasted up perfectly. Not only did we find these waffles to be the best-tasting, but they're also the most cost-effective. A 24-count box of waffles costs $4.14, whereas a 24-count pack of Eggo waffles costs roughly $6. Eggo may be a well-known brand, but it actually ranked quite low on our list. In comparison to the Great Value waffles, the Eggo waffles took much longer to toast and were nothing special. Many customers also say they love the Great Value waffles because they're a bit thicker compared to Eggo ones as well. For the price, texture, and flavor, Great Value is absolutely the way to go.
How did the Great Value waffles compare to the rest?
While the Great Value blueberry waffles may have our hearts, none of the frozen waffle brands we tasted were necessarily bad. The only one that didn't wow us was Kodiak's blueberry power waffles, which were dense from the protein, lacked blueberries, and cost $7. When it came down to it, the price sold us on the Great Value waffles. Frozen breakfasts are meant to be cheap and convenient, and Great Value was exactly what we were looking for. It may be cheaper and tastier to make your own frozen waffles than to buy a box from some of the other brands we tried.
Walmart's Great Value brand has a number of delicious products that are loved by customers, so it's no surprise its waffles are just as good. You could even stock up on these waffles and use them for other creative breakfast ideas, like parfaits and bread pudding. That being said, Great Value's frozen waffles do have food additives and other processed ingredients, so if you're looking to avoid those, these waffles may not be for you. Overall, however, the Great Value blueberry waffles are best in terms of cost effectiveness and taste, making them a reliable breakfast we know we can trust to satisfy.