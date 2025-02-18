Here's What Happens If You Use Margarine Instead Of Real Butter When Baking

There's a few reasons you might want to use margarine instead of butter when baking: Perhaps you're vegan, or you just want to cut back on saturated fats in your diet (of which butter has plenty). But, if you're making that swap, be warned that you'll get different results in terms of both taste and texture.

For taste, it's pretty straightforward: Butter has a richer, creamier taste than margarine — after all, it's made with cream. Margarine is made with vegetable oils, and similar to how olive oil has more flavor than your standard vegetable cooking oils, margarine just doesn't add that flavor like butter does. For this reason, a lot of experienced cooks are firm about sticking to butter, although the difference won't stand out as much in recipes with lots of other flavors, such as a bake with chocolate.

As for the form or texture of baked goods, the impact of margarine varies a bit depending on what you're baking. Generally speaking, baked goods made with margarine have a softer texture. With cookies, you can expect them to be thinner and they'll flatten out more on the tray as they're baking. They' won't crisp and brown so much, either (a bonus if you like softer cookies). For cake recipes, you can expect margarine to yield a lighter, fluffier cake (a possible benefit in recipes like sponges) that's also lighter in color. For pie crust, margarine won't give a flaky texture, so it's sometimes considered a poor choice.