How To Prep Your Fridge Before A Big Storm Hits

Whether a hurricane is barreling your way or tornado weather is in the forecast, you'll want to make preparations. When it comes to food, this means stocking up on non-perishable items that won't require cooking. But what about the food that's already in your fridge and freezer: Is it salvageable, and is there any way to make it last if the power goes out?

According to Campbell Mitchell, the founder and managing director of food safety management company Quest 4 Food, the answer is yes. However, you'll need to take certain steps and be aware that once the power is out, there are still time limits, even if you manage to keep your food cold for longer.

You'll want to start thinking about this well before a storm actually hits. Mitchell says to set your fridge and freezer colder than normal: under 40 degrees Fahrenheit for the fridge and around 0 degrees Fahrenheit for the freezer. This way, if the power goes out, foods will have a little longer before they warm up to unsafe temperatures. You'll also want to pack items closely together, so they retain the cold from each other. If you have time, it can be worth preparing or buying bigger ice blocks (this can even just mean filling up bottles and containers with water and freezing them, notes Mitchell). You could even invest in dry ice: 50 pounds should keep an 18-square-foot freezer cold for around two days. That said, dry ice may be available only at bigger grocery stores like Walmart or Costco, and you'll need protective gear for handling it.