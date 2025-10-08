Does Ree Drummond Film The Pioneer Woman In Her Own Kitchen?
If you're a fan of "The Pioneer Woman," you know that the show isn't just about the recipes that city-woman-turned-rancher Ree Drummond whips up — it's also about her family, her animals, and, of course, her ranch. While Drummond does own the set where her Food Network show is filmed, it's not a part of her home. "The Pioneer Woman" is actually filmed at The Lodge, a guest house on the ranch owned by the Drummond family. While Drummond and her family can certainly use the kitchen in The Lodge as they see fit, it's not their go-to, at-home kitchen where they gather to cook family meals.
Filming at The Lodge makes for a quick commute for Drummond — even though it's not her actual home, it's on the same property as the family's main residence in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Her set is stocked with everything she needs (including her favorite cookbooks), making it just as easy for her to film on set as it would be to film in her own kitchen. While Drummond works with a television crew from the United Kingdom, there was a time — during the pandemic — when Drummond's family stepped up and took over filming duties. While many things have changed for Drummond since the show started filming in 2011, her set at The Lodge has remained constant.
Yes, you can visit Ree Drummond's Lodge — here's how
If you can't get enough of Ree Drummond's laid-back ranch vibe and cowboy-approved recipes, you'll be happy to know that you can make a trip to tour The Lodge where "The Pioneer Woman" is filmed. You don't need to make a reservation to take a tour — you simply need to show up at The Mercantile, Drummond's triple-threat bakery, restaurant, and store (be sure to take a minute to enjoy a Cowboy Breakfast Burrito before you head over to The Lodge). Bonus: The tour is totally free.
Reviewers say the tour of The Lodge is super casual and fun, and provides a chance to get up close and personal with all things Pioneer Woman. You'll get to chat with staff members, and you might even get to hang out with one of the Drummond family's dogs that you've seen on the show. An important note: Be sure that you check out available tour dates for The Lodge on The Mercantile's website. While there are typically tons of dates available, you can't tour while the show is actually filming.