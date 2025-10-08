Does Ree Drummond Film The Pioneer Woman In Her Own Kitchen?

If you're a fan of "The Pioneer Woman," you know that the show isn't just about the recipes that city-woman-turned-rancher Ree Drummond whips up — it's also about her family, her animals, and, of course, her ranch. While Drummond does own the set where her Food Network show is filmed, it's not a part of her home. "The Pioneer Woman" is actually filmed at The Lodge, a guest house on the ranch owned by the Drummond family. While Drummond and her family can certainly use the kitchen in The Lodge as they see fit, it's not their go-to, at-home kitchen where they gather to cook family meals.

Filming at The Lodge makes for a quick commute for Drummond — even though it's not her actual home, it's on the same property as the family's main residence in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Her set is stocked with everything she needs (including her favorite cookbooks), making it just as easy for her to film on set as it would be to film in her own kitchen. While Drummond works with a television crew from the United Kingdom, there was a time — during the pandemic — when Drummond's family stepped up and took over filming duties. While many things have changed for Drummond since the show started filming in 2011, her set at The Lodge has remained constant.