Ree Drummond's Favorite Cookbooks Not Including Her Own

Most culinary projects (especially the successful ones) begin by cracking open a cookbook. Sure, letting pure instinct guide you in creating a catch-all meal using the smorgasbord of ingredients stocked in your fridge and pantry is all fun and games. But when you're preparing a multi-course dinner or elegant dessert, chances are you'll crave expert guidance through tried-and-trusted recipes and texts that are chock full of inspiration. From classic retro cookbooks that still stand the test of time to high-end culinary guides inspired by the world's best restaurants, there are countless texts devoted to sharing kitchen secrets and wisdom. Even the very experts who write them look to cookbooks from time to time. Food Network star Ree Drummond is no exception.

Advertisement

Anyone familiar with the Pioneer Woman knows that she's penned her fair share of cookbooks. Since 2009, Drummond has put recipes into print for all kinds of comforting dishes. From her stand-out potato salad to special cinnamon toast, her creations are fit for gatherings with friends and family or times when you need to eat in a pinch. But when Drummond wants to get creative in the kitchen and make something new, she's likely to turn to a recipe-packed tome written by a friend or fellow TV star. In an interview with Garden & Gun discussing "The Pioneer Woman: Dinner's Ready!," which hit the shelves in October 2023, she shed light on some of her favorite cookbooks — not including her own. Here are the Pioneer Woman's personal picks.

Advertisement