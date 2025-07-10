How To Tour The Lodge On Ree Drummond's Famous Food Network Show Ranch
Ree Drummond — known to her loyal Food Network fans by her show's moniker, "The Pioneer Woman" — is allowing viewers to get up close and personal with The Lodge at Drummond Ranch. This isn't just where the Drummond family gets together for family dinners and reunions — it also serves as her Food Network production location.
It's easy to score tickets to visit the Lodge. You'll start by visiting The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Drummond's destination restaurant, bakery, and store in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. When you arrive, simply ask an employee for a ticket to tour the Lodge (be sure to pick up a slice of Drummond's perfect pecan pie while you're there). All Lodge tour tickets are free, and they're only good for the day. You can snag tickets at The Mercantile from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After you receive your ticket, you'll get directions to visit the Lodge.
The Lodge is only open on certain days to accommodate family events and Drummond's filming schedule, so be sure to check available tour dates before you make the trip to Pawhuska. There's no limit to the number of tickets available on tour dates, but you'll want to be sure you give your group plenty of time to enjoy all that the Lodge has to offer before they close up shop for the day at 5 p.m. An important note: While the Drummond family adores four-legged friends, you'll have to leave your pup at home. Drummond's Food-Network-famous ranch dogs are often on-site and super protective of the Lodge.
What you'll see during your visit to the Lodge
Initially, Ree Drummond wasn't sure about opening up the Lodge to visitors, but her husband, Ladd, told her he thought Mercantile visitors would appreciate the experience, and he was right. Hundreds of fans show up each month to get a behind-the-scenes look at where Drummond hosts family get-togethers and films episodes teaching viewers how to make her beloved, cowboy-approved recipes (like her standout potato salad with four surprising ingredients, including marinara sauce).
When you arrive at the Lodge, you'll be able to fully poke around the set. Feel free to rifle through drawers, open cabinets, kick back in the living room, chat with your tour guide, explore the pantry, flip through the Pioneer Woman's favorite cookbooks, or leave a note for Drummond herself to read later. If you feel so inclined, leave behind one of your favorite snacks for the family to enjoy — Drummond says that her kids are big fans of Eggo waffles. After you're done exploring the interior of the Lodge, kick back outside and take in the expansive views of Drummond Ranch.