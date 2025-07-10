How To Tour The Lodge On Ree Drummond's Famous Food Network Show Ranch

Ree Drummond — known to her loyal Food Network fans by her show's moniker, "The Pioneer Woman" — is allowing viewers to get up close and personal with The Lodge at Drummond Ranch. This isn't just where the Drummond family gets together for family dinners and reunions — it also serves as her Food Network production location.

It's easy to score tickets to visit the Lodge. You'll start by visiting The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Drummond's destination restaurant, bakery, and store in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. When you arrive, simply ask an employee for a ticket to tour the Lodge (be sure to pick up a slice of Drummond's perfect pecan pie while you're there). All Lodge tour tickets are free, and they're only good for the day. You can snag tickets at The Mercantile from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After you receive your ticket, you'll get directions to visit the Lodge.

The Lodge is only open on certain days to accommodate family events and Drummond's filming schedule, so be sure to check available tour dates before you make the trip to Pawhuska. There's no limit to the number of tickets available on tour dates, but you'll want to be sure you give your group plenty of time to enjoy all that the Lodge has to offer before they close up shop for the day at 5 p.m. An important note: While the Drummond family adores four-legged friends, you'll have to leave your pup at home. Drummond's Food-Network-famous ranch dogs are often on-site and super protective of the Lodge.