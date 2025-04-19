What To Eat At The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Ree Drummond's Destination Restaurant

One of The Mercantile's most notable abilities is turning traditional diner favorites into delightful gourmet experiences, and Edna Mae's Pancakes are a perfect example. The standalone dish features two generously sized buttermilk pancakes that are deliciously thick and fluffy, just like you would expect from your favorite all-night pancake joint.

But that's where The Mercantile takes things up a notch. In place of the usual dollop of butter, Edna Mae's Pancakes come with whipped butter in three mouth-watering flavors — original, honey cinnamon, and raspberry — plus three kinds of syrup — cinnamon vanilla, sea salt caramel, and classic maple. You're free to mix and match as you wish, or pick your favorite and stick with it through the whole plate.

The pancakes alone are probably enough to satisfy all but the most ravenous guests. But for those who need (or want) something a little more balanced, you can also order Edna Mae's Panckaes as part of a full breakfast with Crispy Bits potatoes, two eggs, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage — or a slice of each, if you're feeling indecisive.

The Mercantile serves Edna Mae's Pancakes all day from 8 a.m. to close at The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Guests of The Pioneer Woman Boarding House, Ree Drummond's hotel, can also have it delivered to their room as part of the limited menu of dishes from The Merc available through room service.