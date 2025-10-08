The Elusive 2-Star Michelin Restaurant Mysteriously Tucked Inside A Grocery Store

In the naked city, everything is exposed. That includes, of course, plenty of hospitality operations trying to recreate even a fraction of the mystique that real deal speakeasies signaled back when Prohibition forced booze underground. While every local knows that one of the world's most famous hidden bars awaits behind a downtown hot dog shop, and that Manhattan's finest Korean steakhouse crowns an equally terrific basement bar, it can still be fun to pretend. And Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare is right up there with the best of 'em, nestled within one of five locations of a mini Gotham grocery chain.

Brooklyn Fare, as you might have now surmised, is the market fortress obscuring the titular Chef's Table within. And yes, the name is doubly misleading. Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare originally opened at the first Brooklyn Fare location (in actual Brooklyn) in 2009. The former was closer to a chef's table — or at least counter — back then, too, with a scant 18 seats snugly arranged around an open kitchen. Its multi-course menu already rang in at low triple digits per person, but the beverage program was blessedly BYOB. Today's Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare is in Manhattan, its tasting menu is priced at $360 a pop before drinks, tax, and tip, and its number of seats has increased, including at a smattering at detached tables. Its Michelin stars have also risen and fallen over the years, and it is presently in possession of two respectable sparklers.