2 Of New York City's Michelin-Recognized Restaurants Are Actually In Subway Stations

New York City is home to tens of thousands of restaurants in all manner of locations. There are so many soaring rooftop spots it's easy to take them for granted, architectural marvels are all around, and even some otherwise totally mediocre waterfront operations benefit from beautiful skyline views. There are also hundreds of subway stations across the five boroughs, most of which could hardly accommodate a picnic lunch, much less far more esteemed meals. However, two Manhattan destinations not only marry these two seemingly incongruous ideas, but they do so with great accolades.

Hovering around the north and south ends of Midtown, See No Evil Pizza and Nōksu are both located within subway stations. They aren't the only eateries amid such peculiar environs, but they are the only ones in this narrow class to enjoy oft-coveted Michelin recognition. Nōksu was added to the Michelin Guide in 2023. See No Evil Pizza followed in 2024. These additions don't guarantee that the eateries will end up as Michelin-starred restaurants, but many other esteemed establishments have gone on to earn those famed sparklers. But, with Nōksu in the fine dining category and See No Evil presenting as a more casual affair, these shared honors and subterranean locales are where their similarities end.