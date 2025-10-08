Does This Popular Herb Really Help With Digestion?

When you think of oregano, you may associate it mostly as an essential ingredient in a good Italian herb mix or even as one of the best infusions for olive oil — but among some health enthusiasts, it's sometimes claimed to have benefits for your digestive system. But how much truth is there to these claims?

There are many different types of oregano. Some researchers have suggested that oregano may work as an antispasmodic, meaning it could help calm contractions in digestive muscles, in turn helping with symptoms like bloating, gas, or stomach cramps. But it's important to note that evidence of oregano countering these symptoms is very limited, with few studies performed on humans (and some of the limited studies are commissioned by supplement manufacturers, making them perhaps less than reliable).

That said, there's some animal research that has provided encouraging signals. It's been claimed that oregano can help counter food poisoning. To that end, one study in BioMed Research International involving pigs found oregano oil strengthened the intestinal barrier, reducing harmful E. coli bacteria. Another study in Frontiers in Microbiology suggested that oregano improved the gut lining health of bulls when supplemented with oregano oil. That said, it's a bad idea to assume this translates to humans, as the vast majority of medical studies on animals don't cross over.