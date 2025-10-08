How Leftover Mashed Potatoes Were Turned Into A Crispy Bakery Treat During The Great Depression

Potatoes are a dietary staple across tons of cultures for a reason — they're inexpensive, they're versatile, and they're a great canvas for tons of different flavors. During the Great Depression, potatoes became a culinary mainstay for many. Potato scones — a dish that likely originated in Scotland — became a simple breakfast dish that offered sustenance and flavor similar to that of a twice-baked potato you might enjoy at dinner today.

Like many recipes that home chefs tend to throw together when times get tough, there are no hard-and-fast rules that you'll need to follow when creating potato scones. Most recipes consist of leftover mashed potatoes, fat (shortening is the traditional choice, but butter or oil would work too), flour, baking powder, and seasonings. You'll likely find that the consistency of your end result will vary based on what you have on hand. For a puffier, more bread-like scone, you'll want to load up on flour (and add a little extra baking powder). For a more toasted-mashed-potato-type scone, go heavy on the seasonings and not so heavy on the other dry ingredients. These scones are savory, not sweet, and are perfect alongside eggs or even a simple cup of coffee. Simply mash the ingredients together and fry them up to perfection on a hot pan or griddle. You can also try cooking them on your waffle iron to give your leftover mashed potatoes a seriously crispy makeover.